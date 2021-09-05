CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

As a child, he sneaked onto a secret Malibu beach. 50 years later, the fence finally came down

Derrick
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES — The signs went up about a half-century ago, but they spring to memory like yesterday. On a white background, in vivid red lettering: "Danger" and "KEEP OUT." An unseen hand mounted the warnings around the top and sides of the wide concrete tunnel, an underpass built to allow tiny Coal Creek to flow under Pacific Coast Highway and into Santa Monica Bay. The subtext couldn't have been clearer: "Stay Off Our Beach."

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Monica Bay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Malibu, CAspectrumnews1.com

Battling for beach access at the 'Cove' in Malibu

About a half-century ago, signs that read "danger" and "keep out" were posted to keep visitors away from a secret Malibu beach. The signs, however, didn't stop Los Angeles Times staff writer Jim Rainey from sneaking in. This year, the chain-linked fence that stood for decades suddenly disappeared. Rainey went back to his childhood spot to find out how it happened and what it means. In an interview for "LA Times Today," he joined host Lisa McRee with more.
Renee Flemingtheislandnow.com

The Back Road: Twenty years after the Twin Towers came down

Sometimes it feels as if all of America has been under the spell of the COVID-19 pandemic forever. Nevertheless, I believe it is important that we take some time to remember all those who were lost and left behind when the Twin Towers came down 20 years ago. In commemoration...
Malibu, CAtherealdeal.com

Leonardo DiCaprio adds another Malibu beach house to SoCal portfolio

Leonardo DiCaprio has added another Malibu home to his growing Southern California real estate portfolio. The actor bought a beach house on the city’s west end for $13.8 million in an off-market deal that closed last month, according to Dirt. The seller was surgeon Rick Delamarter. The Oscar winner also...
California StateDerrick

California moves to return beach seized from Black couple

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers unanimously moved Thursday to allow the return of prime beachfront property to descendants of a Black couple who were stripped of their resort for African Americans amid racist harassment a century ago. What was known as Bruce’s Beach in the city of Manhattan Beach...
Lifestyleyounghollywood.com

'Malibu Rising' Is The Perfect Beach Read To Cap Off This Summer!

( © Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Malibu Rising is the perfect beach read for the Summer filled with family drama, secrets, references to the '80s Hollywood scene, lots of surfing, and an unforgettable night at the end of Summer. It is August, 1983, Malibu. Everyone...
Real Estatetalesbuzz.com

Leo DiCaprio buys $14M Malibu beach house, dumps $10M pad

It’s trading-up season for Leonardo DiCaprio. The 46-year-old “Titanic” star listed his longtime Carbon Beach house for $10 million Tuesday after securing a bigger, more expensive Malibu spread in July, according to reports. He also upgraded one of his parents to a $7.1 million Los Feliz abode and listed his...
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Icon Swim X Latto Swim Collection

Summer may almost be over, but Icon Swim still wants you to look good poolside. Most recently the swimwear brand partnered with Big Latto for a beach-ready collection. After weeks of promoting the capsule, it officially dropped on Friday. “and then a GODDESS was born ✨ The Core Collection with...
Posted by
Rivy L

Panama Hikers Go Missing and Pictures on Their Camera Tell A Mysterious Story

Foul play has never been ruled out entirely in the case of Dutch Panama hikers, Kris and Lisanne. Disconcerting evidence surrounds their story, raising questions as to whether there is a possible suspect, or suspects, in the girls’ disappearance and eventual deaths. Generally, an incident like this can be explained away by the natural environmental elements and lack of wilderness survival skills, but there is much more to this than simply “lost and found.”
Missouri StatePosted by
KICK AM 1530

Everything Left Inside $80 Million Glass Mansion in Missouri

This $80 million mansion has is a step back in time and is covered in glass windows. Located in Branson West, Missouri and overlooks Table Rock Lake. At first glance you would think that this is a hotel, but nope this is a home that was built in 1990 by Robert Plaster, founder and former chief executive officer of Empire Gas. The home is an enormous five level, 25,000 square foot glass home. In addition to the 20+-car garage (which is 8,000 square feet), the house has four offices, 12 guest suites, 2 master bedroom suites, a helicopter landing pad (cause why not), and a shooting range.
Drinksbestproducts.com

Malibu Rum’s New Watermelon Splash Drink Has Us Holding Onto Summer

When you want a tropical cocktail that will instantly transport you to an island, you reach for Malibu Rum. In early 2020, the brand released Splash, a line of canned drinks that combined passion fruit, lime, pineapple and strawberry flavors with coconut. Then, in February 2021, Malibu unveiled a watermelon-flavored rum. Now, Splash and watermelon have come together to create the new Malibu Watermelon Splash.

Comments / 0

Community Policy