CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Are the Eagles Good Enough? A Look at the Initial 53

By John McMullen
Posted by 
EagleMaven
EagleMaven
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OQ1Iu_0bnRc9zi00

PHILADELPHIA - The initial Eagles’ cutdown machinations for Week 1 in Atlanta are almost done with the 53rd open spot presumably serving as a placeholder for T.Y. McGill, the preseason star at defensive tackle who is currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

There’s a chance there will always be some late movement on the back-end of the 16-man practice squad early in the week but the foundation and the skeleton of the roster is in place.

With that in mind, it’s time to take a look at the 2021 Eagles by position.

To give you an example of the uncertainty surrounding Philadelphia, you can look at the executive poll taken by Mike Sando of The Athletic in which the Eagles were tabbed as No. 11 in the 16-team NFC.

The gesticulation was wild, however, with one exec being bullish on Philadelphia’s chances, believing the Eagles will be the fifth-best team in the NFC and two assuming Philly will be one of the worst teams in the conference at No. 14.

As far as the division itself the expectation is that the Eagles will be behind Dallas and the Washington Football Team but ahead of the New York Giants.

Instead of just telling you what the Eagles have at each position, it’s time to cut through that to evaluate where they are good enough with three simple evaluation categories: Yes, no, or maybe:

QUARTERBACK: Jalen Hurts is an intriguing playmaker who is largely unproven and is coming off a preseason with only 10 live reps. The glass-is-half-full sentiment says Hurts should actually be better when the red jersey is removed because of his ability to extend plays and give Nick Sirianni some unscheduled offense when things are bogging down.

Like most young quarterbacks, Hurts’ ultimate story will come down to decision-making and accuracy, and those remain the unknowns.

The backup situation could be the most accomplished in the league with 36-year-old former Super Bowl winner Joe Flacco, and a third-year option with 20 starts in Gardner Minshew, a Nick Mullens-on-steroids-type player.

VERDICT: MAYBE

RUNNING BACK: We all know how explosive Miles Sanders can be as a runner and the hope is that the former Penn State star turns the page this season when it comes to other parts of his job like pass receiving, pass protection, and running between the tackles.

The use of Kenny Gainwell late in the preseason as the team’s third-down back and hurry-up option was a litmus test to see if the fifth-round pick is up to speed to help early in the season, and also an indication they still don't trust Sanders in those kinds of high-leverage situations.

Boston Scott will serve as the fail-safe for Gainwell’s development and veteran Jordan Howard could be elevated from the practice squad if the Eagles feel they need a better interior or short-yardage presence.

VERDICT: NO (which will likely turn into a yes by the 2022 season if Gainwell develops.)

WIDE RECEIVER: The Eagles have more talent at the position than they’ve had since the DeSean Jackson-Jeremy Maclin era but they are also putting all their eggs in the baskets of very young and unproven players in rookie DeVonta Smith, and second-year complements Jalen Reagor and Quez Watkins.

If you’ve covered the NFL for more than a few weeks, one thing you learn very quickly is that when there are a lot of questions all of them are not answered in a positive fashion.

The Eagles do have a WR-centric coaching staff and that should bode well for the development of the young playmakers but there will be hiccups along the way.

The depth with Greg Ward and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside remains pedestrian.

VERDICT: NO

TIGHT END: The Eagles are running it back with Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert and the former is healthy again and in a better mental space, meaning the Eagles arguably have the best TE room in the NFL.

The depth early will be UDFA Jack Stoll but remember if there are injuries at either WR or TE, Sirianni can simply toggle between 11 and 12 personnel as needed.

Veteran Richard Rodgers could always be brought back after Week 1 as well while developmental prospect Tyree Jackson starts on injured reserve.

VERDICT: YES

OFFENSIVE LINE: Yes, it’s fair to point out the Eagles are leaning on over-30 players with significant injury history on the offensive line but you can’t legislate or assume injuries so all we can go on is the group penciled in.

If you can line up Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo, Jason Kelce, Brandon Brooks, and Lane Johnson from left to right, that’s easily a top-5 offensive line in the NFL.

The depth is also impressive with a somewhat proven commodity inside, Nate Herbig, joined by a high-level prospect, Landon Dickerson, who should be ready to go sometime early in the season. Outside you have a former first-round pick in Andre Dillard and perhaps the most underrated player of the summer in Brett Toth.

The versatile Jack Driscoll is also on short-term IR if needed at some point.

Contextually, that’s as good as it gets in the NFL.

VERDICT: YES

DEFENSIVE LINE: The only Eagles unit deeper than the offensive line might be the defensive line which should be of little surprise when you consider the financial assets the Eagles invest on both sides of the line of scrimmage.

The starters - Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, and either Derek Barnett or Josh Sweat - could be in the conversation as the NFL’s best group.

The depth at DE is also impressive with veteran pass-rusher Ryan Kerrigan and rookie Milton Williams, a player Philadelphia believes has some Graham-like qualities to move inside and outside seamlessly.

On the interior, it’s not quite as talented but Hassan Ridgeway and McGill are more than capable players.

Rookies Tarron Jackson and Marlon Tuipulotu are probably not ready right now but the team values the LOS so much they are being carried as well.

VERDICT: YES

LINEBACKERS: The Eagles believe they have more depth than they’ve had in years but you also have to be honest with yourself and understand there are no Darius Leonard-, Eric Kendricks- or Anthony Barr-like players at Jonathan Gannon’s disposal.

The team’s best LB remains Alex Singleton, who has amazing natural instincts for the position and a high-football IQ.

Eric Wilson is the team’s three-down LB on a one-year prove-it deal and he’s better than what was here but Minnesota’s defense took a nosedive when he had to replace Barr last season. There were many other reasons contributing to that fact but Wilson is not a good run-support player so that will put more emphasis on Cox and Hargrave keeping Wilson clean.

The SAM LB position is a complete unknown with only unproven players - Genard Avery and rookie seventh-round pick Patrick Johnson - as options unless Gannon wants to use Kerrigan as a stand-up rushing option.

The depth includes a solid run-stuffer in T.J. Edwards and an off-ball player who is much like Wilson, athletic but not all that physical, in Shaun Bradley.

VERDICT: NO

CORNERBACKS: The starting outside CBs are the best the Eagles have had in a very long time with Darius Slay remaining a potential top-10 player at the position and Steve Nelson offering competency on the other side.

Avonte Maddox also looks primed for a big season on a contract year now that he can settle into what should be his natural position of slot CB.

The issue is depth because CB is a position you are generally going to need more than three bodies to play.

Rookie Zech McPhearson looked great early in camp against backups but struggled with reps against starters. Waiver-wire pickup Andre Chachere has a history with Gannon, some S/CB versatility, and the length to play outside.

Backup slot CB Josiah Scott starts on IR with a hamstring injury and could be in the mix at some point. The PS contingencies are Craig James and Mike Jacquet.

VERDICT: MAYBE (But only if the starters stay healthy)

SAFETIES: Anthony Harris is a solid center fielder and he and his projected running mate, Rodney McLeod, have some redundancies there.

McLeod has always earmarked Week 1 vs. the Falcons as the goal in his rehab from a torn ACL last December and was wearing a bulky brace during practice last week.

If McLeod isn’t ready for Atlanta the options are K’Von Wallace and Marcus Epps. Wallace is the better schematic fit as the so-called box safety but the second-year player has struggled with groin issues over the summer and wasn’t exactly standing out when healthy.

Epps is probably the safer route to go as a high IQ player with solid instincts but there are some speed deficiencies there.

Elijah Riley is a candidate to be elevated from the PS early to help at both S and special teams.

VERDICT: NO

SPECIALISTS: It was an uneventful summer for the Eagles specialists because they had no competition and things moved along without many major hiccups. Sure, you’d always like to have Justin Tucker as your kicker and Jack Fox as your punter but Jake Elliott and Aaryn Siposs are more than adequate.

Siposs, as the unproven part of that duo, had a great summer even proving he add kickoff specialist to his job duties as a punter if need be.

Rick Lovato remains one of the NFL’s best long-snappers, a sentiment validated by the fact you never notice the guy.

VERDICT: YES

COACHING STAFF: Sirianni has certainly not looked overmatched in his first summer as the Eagles’ head coach, something that may have surprised critics who wrote him off after a meaningless introductory Zoom press conference.

My concerns with Sirianni were twofold: the lack of a veteran sounding board for a rookie head coach, and the overall inexperience of his staff.

On the former, Sirianni has found outside-the-box ways to bring in some sounding boards like having his former boss Mike McCoy observe and report during camp, and tabbing Jim Bob Cooter as a consultant to help with two-minute situations. That open-mindedness shouldn’t go unnoticed.

As far as the staff, Gannon is as advertised and certainly looks the part of a potential future head coach.

When talking to people around the league about the assistants the most well-regarded are OL coach Jeff Stoutland and TE coach Jason Michael, two that have significant experience so that should also not go unnoticed.

RB and assistant head coach Jemal Singleton also got some thumbs up as well. The outlier is LB coach Nick Rallis, the youngest full-time position coach in the league, who is already getting noticed as a potential future coordinator.

VERDICT: MAYBE

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on both PhillyVoice.com and YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

Comments / 0

EagleMaven

EagleMaven

Philadelphia, PA
431
Followers
494
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

EagleMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Philadelphia Eagles

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Kelce
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football#The Reserve Covid 19#Nfc#Philly#The New York Giants#Super Bowl#Penn State#Wr#Udfa Jack Stoll
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Eagles Player Had A 2-Word Nickname For Cam Newton Today

Before they square off this Thursday night, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are going head-to-head this Tuesday afternoon in a joint practice. It didn’t take long for the two sides to voice their differences, as Eagles safety K’Von Wallace called Cam Newton “checkdown king”during the 7-on-7 drills. Wallace...
NFLNBC Sports

Ex-Eagles LB finds new NFL home after jail sentence

Less than a month after he spent a day in jail, former Eagles linebacker and Super Bowl champion Mychal Kendricks has found a new NFL home. Kendricks is expected to sign with the 49ers, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting:. Kendricks, who turns 31 next month, played in one...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Philadelphia Eagles Releasing Veteran Running Back Today

The Philadelphia Eagles’ backfield is no longer crowded. Before the deadline passed for final rosters, the Eagles’ front office parted ways with veteran tailback Jordan Howard. Howard began his NFL career with such promise, rushing for over 1,300 yards as a rookie. He performed very well for the Chicago Bears...
NFLNBC Sports

Eagles trade veteran offensive lineman for 2022 pick swap

The Eagles traded veteran offensive lineman Matt Pryor to the Colts on Tuesday morning for a 2022 late-round pick swap. It seemed very likely that Pryor would not make the Eagles’ roster so they get something for him instead of just cutting him. Here are the terms of the deal:
NFLPosted by
NFL Analysis Network

Fantasy Football: 5 major sleeper WR plays in Week 1

It’s almost time for everyone to stress about who they are going to start in their lineups in Fantasy Football each week. There are the obvious choices of guys who won’t ever leave your starting lineup, barring an injury or an altered role during the season. On the other hand,...
NFLNBC Sports

Eagles Super Bowl starter announces his retirement

Former Eagles offensive lineman and starting left guard in Super Bowl LII Stefen Wisniewski announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday. Wisniewski, 32, played a total of 10 NFL seasons after being drafted by the Raiders in the second round out of Penn State back in 2011. After four...
NFLchatsports.com

Longtime Philadelphia Eagles legend to join Chicago Bears

Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears (Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports) For the second time in less than two weeks, a Philadelphia Eagles legend that will one day enter the franchise’s Hall of Fame has been mentioned in conjunction with the Chicago Bears. First came the news about Doug Pederson, the only man on Planet Earth that can say he was the head coach of a Super Bowl-winning Eagles team. He was seen at a Bears practice rocking Chicago’s team colors.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Eagles GM Howie Roseman defends drafting Jalen Hurts, gets candid about Carson Wentz

It's a bit of an understatement to say the Philadelphia Eagles have taken on criticism since drafting quarterback Jalen Hurts in 2020. But with the 2021 season about to start and Hurts now the undisputed starting quarterback, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said he wouldn't have done anything differently and was even a bit brusque regarding the Birds' former QB, Carson Wentz.
NFLCBS Sports

Agent's Take: Carson Wentz, Matthew Stafford among quarterbacks with something to prove in 2021

Offensive players, excluding quarterbacks, and defensive players to keep an eye on were covered in articles last week. Now, the focus turns to passers. Every season, a different set of players face a crossroads or have something to prove for a variety of reasons. The most common reasons are related to age, contract or salary cap concerns, injury, poor performance or off-the-field issues.
NFLphillysportsnetwork.com

The Eagles aren’t getting enough credit for their strong offseason

If I’d have asked you seven months ago how you felt about the Philadelphia Eagles, I’m sure many of the words in response would’ve been expletives. The team was coming off a disastrous 2020 campaign that saw everything that was once golden being burned to the ground. It’s almost scary to think how far the team has come since then, but on the fringe of a new NFL season, it’s probably a good time to do just that.
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

NFL rumors: Eagles AND Colts fans can celebrate latest Carson Wentz news

Football fans in Philadelphia and Indianapolis have a reason to smile Wednesday, thanks to the latest update on Colts quarterback Carson Wentz. Here’s our comprehensive guide (and top betting offers) NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports “Wentz will be a full participant today in practice, coach Frank Reich told reporters. He’ll...
NFLchatsports.com

First look at the Eagles’ 2021 depth chart

The Philadelphia Eagles’ roster cuts are in and now you can find an (unofficial) depth chart below. Please note that the Eagles will likely continue to tweak their team over the next few days. For now, though, here’s your initial Eagles 53-man roster for the 2021 NFL season!. OFFENSE. Quarterback...
NFLPosted by
97.3 ESPN

How Good is the Eagles Young Offensive Core?

While expectations might not be high for the 2021 Eagles, the future seems bright for this team. The Eagles offense features a plethora of exciting options including first-round picks at wide receiver with DeVonta Smith and Jalen Reagor. They also have plenty of talent around those two with second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts, running back Miles Sanders and RB Kenneth Gainwell. Plus promising young wide receivers Quez Watkins and Travis Fulgham, along with tight end Dallas Goedert.
NFLphiladelphiaeagles.com

Eagles announce initial 53-man roster

The Eagles arrived at the league-mandated 53-played limit ahead of Tuesday's 4 PM deadline. Here is a position-by-position look at the initial roster in alphabetical order. Here is a look at the moves that the Eagles made on Tuesday to arrive at the 53-player limit:. • Acquired a 2022 sixth-round...
NFLNBC Sports

Has Arcega-Whiteside done enough to stick with Eagles?

The night before the Eagles played the Jets, head coach Nick Sirianni as a motivational tactic shared some examples of players in the past who had made rosters based on a preseason finale. It’s hard to imagine any of those players were second-round picks. But after two disappointing NFL seasons,...
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Experienced Eagles Look to Soar in SPC

Even in a five-game makeshift season with no championship aspirations, the stakes were high for ESD in 2020. With four victories, the Eagles gained valuable experience that could help the Episcopal School of Dallas contend with traditional Southwest Preparatory Conference (SPC) powerhouses from the Houston area. The team’s continued growth...

Comments / 0

Community Policy