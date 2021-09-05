CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Ex-MANOWAR Guitarist ROSS THE BOSS Calls Current Version Of Band ‘Mediocre’, Says Recent Musical Output Has Been ‘Terrible’

wesb.com
 5 days ago

Former MANOWAR guitarist Ross “The Boss” Friedman has blasted the current version of the band, calling them “mediocre fucking pieces of shit” and dismissing the group’s recent musical output as “terrible.”. A founding member of MANOWAR, Ross recorded six albums with the band before leaving after 1988’s “Kings Of Metal”....

wesb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Green
Person
Albert Bouchard
Person
Ross The Boss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitarist#The Band#Metal Music#Blabbermouth Net#Manitoba S#Spinatras#Blue Yster
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicguitar.com

Deep Purple are teasing what could be the band’s next studio album

Deep Purple have launched a microsite for what may be their 22nd studio album, suggesting it will be named Turning To Crime. The microsite has a countdown timer set for 6 October and shows the band’s five members – Ian Paice, Steve Morse, Ian Gillan, Donald Airey and Roger Glover – in police-style mugshots.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

EXODUS Guitarist GARY HOLT Says Giving Up Alcohol Has Been 'Quite Easy'

EXODUS and SLAYER guitarist Gary Holt has once again opened up about his decision to quit drinking alcohol. The 57-year-old musician, who resides in Northern California, discussed his newfound sobriety in a new interview with Revolver magazine. Holt said: "I feel fucking great. It's actually been quite easy; I mean,...
MusicPosted by
106.3 The Buzz

Ghost Cover Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ as if They Wrote It

Ghost have released their Metallica Blacklist cover version of Metallica's unforgettable "Enter Sandman." It emerged on Friday (Sept. 10), the same day that Blacklist — a tribute collection to Metallica's landmark 1991 "Black Album" — arrived in full, alongside a remastered and expanded reissue of the album itself. Alt-rockers Weezer...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Ex-JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist K.K. DOWNING: 'I've Been Denied' The Opportunity To 'Step Back Into My Role'

Ex-JUDAS PRIEST guitarist K.K. Downing, who left JUDAS PRIEST a decade ago, spoke about his former group in a brand new interview with Let's Rock. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "When I quit and my voice wasn't being heard and I was very frustrated in 2010, we all agreed to end the band. We were about to embark on the 'Epitaph' tour, which was the final farewell tour. We were ending the band. I just decided I didn't wanna go forward to do the final tour, because I didn't think I would enjoy it, and I wanted to enjoy it, because things were not right in the band. Everything had come to a head, and it was ugly; it wasn't right. And I wanted my voice to be heard, so that I could go and enjoy the farewell tour of the band. But if that wasn't gonna happen, I jumped ship. It was the end. They didn't tell me they were gonna carry on for another 10 years… Because we all agreed it was the end. I told them I wasn't gonna do the farewell tour. We had all the press releases, everything, about the end of the band. It was gonna be the end of the band, however long the tour was gonna be. And my replacement was coming in to do the farewell tour, and that was it. Those guys told the world that I retired from the band. But we were all retiring. I've got the press statements here on file. We were all retiring. And they didn't tell the world that I changed my mind a couple of months later, and I was speaking to Ian [Hill, PRIEST bassist] about doing the tour, and had him send me the setlist over. They didn't tell the world that either. But they still sent out the press release, ignored my intentions of doing the tour.
New York City, NYwesb.com

Watch SOULFLY Perform New Song ‘Filth Upon Filth’ In New York City

Fan-filmed video footage of SOULFLY performing a brand new song called “Filth Upon Filth” on September 1 at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City can be seen below. Max Cavalera and his bandmates have spent the last few months working on the follow-up to 2018’s “Ritual” at Platinum Underground in Phoenix, Arizona with producer Arthur Rizk, who has previously worked with CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, POWER TRIP and CODE ORANGE.
Musicwesb.com

VANILLA FUDGE Releases Cover Version Of THE SUPREMES Classic ‘Stop In The Name Of Love’

VANILLA FUDGE has released a “fudged up” version of THE SUPREMES classic “Stop In the Name Of Love” and a tribute to their bandmate, “To The Legacy Of Tim Bogert”. The legendary VANILLA FUDGE, the original lineup of Mark Stein, Carmine Appice, Vincent Martel and Tim Bogert, together one final time, take listeners on a psychedelically tinged version of THE SUPREMES classic “Stop In The Name Of Love”. This masterpiece is an instant classic, putting on display the virtuosity and raw talent of one of the pioneers of psyche rock.
Musicwesb.com

BAD WOLVES To Release ‘Dear Monsters’ Album In October; First Single ‘Lifeline’ Out Now

BAD WOLVES will release their third studio album, “Dear Monsters”, on October 29 via Better Noise Music. The LP serves as the official introduction to new lead singer Daniel “DL” Laskiewicz, whose addition to the lineup was announced by the band earlier this year. “Dear Monsters” is preceded by lead single “Lifeline”, which the band released today in celebration of the news of the album’s upcoming release. The track is an epic rock song, showcasing DL as a dynamic vocal force, bringing to life the emotional urgency of the lyrics. The band also released the song’s official music video, which takes viewers on a haunting journey, setting the tone for the new album and its theme of confronting one’s demons.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

BRUCE DICKINSON: Why IRON MAIDEN Keeps Writing Long, Progressive Songs

During a recent interview with SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation Virtual Invasion", Bruce Dickinson discussed IRON MAIDEN's penchant for writing long, progressive intricate songs, including on the band's latest effort, "Senjutsu", which features three tracks whose running time exceeds 10 minutes each. "Steve [Harris, MAIDEN bassist] and I are partially responsible [for...
Musicwesb.com

PAPA ROACH Releases Music Video For New Single ‘Kill The Noise’

PAPA ROACH has released the official music video for its new single, “Kill The Noise”. The clip was once again directed by Bryson Roatch, brother of PAPA ROACH lead singer Jacoby Shaddix. Said PAPA ROACH in a statement: “This track is probably our hardest-rocking new song in four years!”. “Kill...
Rock Musicloudersound.com

Metallica's Black Album reissue reinforces its place as one of rock's greatest albums

It was the blockbuster breakthrough album that transformed Metallica into the Mount Rushmore of heavy rock, a monumental career peak that the black-clad post-thrash overlords would arguably never reach again. Much like Nirvana’s Nevermind, released just a few weeks later in 1991, Metallica’s self-titled fifth album scored huge crossover success and became a major cultural milestone. Both albums went on to sell more than 30 million copies, reshaping the post-grunge and alt.rock landscape of the dawning decade ahead.
Musicwesb.com

TRIUMPH’s RIK EMMETT Says Upcoming Documentary Will Feature ‘A Little Bit More’ Of GIL MOORE’s Perspective Than His Own

TRIUMPH guitarist/vocalist Rik Emmett spoke to The Metal Voice about the first-ever feature documentary about the band’s dramatic career, “Triumph: Rock & Roll Machine” (changed from the working title of “Triumph: Lay It On The Line”), which will receive its world premiere on Friday, September 10 at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Asked about what it was like to see the TRIUMPH story — “warts and all” — told in film form, Rik responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): “You say ‘warts and all,’ and I think it’s the ‘and all’ that I would take issue with. First of all, Banger Films made it, and they’ve done this before — they’ve done it for IRON MAIDEN, they’ve done it for RUSH, they’ve done it for Alice Cooper and ZZ TOP. I mean, these guys, they’re experienced. But they’re telling their perspective of the story. They’ve done their research and then they decided, ‘Well, this is the angle we’re gonna take.’ So that’s the first lens you’re getting. The other thing is it’s not my story, because I was only a part of TRIUMPH. And, in fact, I don’t actually own that brand; Gil [Moore, TRIUMPH drummer] owns that brand. So you’re gonna get a little bit more of Gil‘s angle of it than Rik‘s. And that’s fine — I’m cool with that — but in truth and in fairness, I think people need to know that. That’s what you’re gonna see — you’re gonna see something that’s been passed through those filters.”
MusicPosted by
Variety

Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page: Band Refused ‘Miserable’ Requests to Make Past Docs Because They Weren’t About the Music

Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page didn’t hold back in detailing why the band has refused to participate in a single documentary until now. Bernard MacMahon’s “Becoming Led Zeppelin” premieres at the Venice Film Festival Saturday afternoon, and tickets for all 12 press and public screenings of the film have sold out — easily making it one of the most sought-after movies at the fest. Part of the film’s appeal is its rarity, given the band has never taken part in a film apart from “The Song Remains the Same” (1976), which was more of a concert movie. Page, the only band member...
Musicwesb.com

BILLY TALENT Teams With WEEZER’s RIVERS CUOMO On New Single ‘End Of Me’

Juno Award-winning rockers BILLY TALENT have joined forces with Rivers Cuomo of WEEZER on their new single “End Of Me”. The song is the latest new music from the band, following a string of recent hits that include the No. 1 singles “Reckless Paradise” and “I Beg to Differ (This Will Get Better)”, along with the anthemic prog-inspired “Forgiveness I + II”. The new single arrives with a lyric video, which can be seen below.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Josh Freese (Vandals, Devo, Replacements, etc) releasing new solo LP (color vinyl pre-order)

Pre-order Josh Freese's new solo album on neon coral vinyl. Josh Freese has been one of the best and most in-demand punk/alternative rock drummers for decades, having begun his career in the late '80s with The Vandals (with whom he remains today), and also going on to drum for Suicidal Tendencies, Paul Westerberg and The Replacements, Devo, New Radicals, A Perfect Circle, The Offspring, Nine Inch Nails, Weezer, Social Distortion, and so many others. On top of that, he's also a solo artist, and he'll release a new album, Just A Minute, Vol. 1, which features 20 one-minute songs that he wrote and recorded during the pandemic for a series on social media called 'Quickies.'

Comments / 0

Community Policy