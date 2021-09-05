CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OBLVYN Delivers a Feel-Good Mix for the Final Days of Summer

By Grant Gilmore
edmidentity.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeeling gloomy because the final days of summer are upon us? Listen to this mix from OBLVYN to brighten your day and warm your soul. While Monstercat has been home to some of the most renowned artists in the scene over the years, the label has also made sure to support countless artists rising through the ranks from all reaches of the globe. This includes one of the latest artists to grace the imprint, OBLVYN, who is quickly beginning to turn heads as she stakes her claim on the scene.

