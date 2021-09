Daniel Romanchuk reacts after winning the bronze medal in the men's marathon T54 at the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 on Sept. 5, 2021 in Tokyo. At 23 years old, Daniel Romanchuk became the first American man in 21 years to medal in any classification in the Paralympic marathon on Sunday when he won bronze in the men’s T54 race. The Mount Airy, Maryland, native completed the 26.2-mile course in the pouring rain in 1:29:05, adding to the 400-meter gold he already won on the track in Tokyo.