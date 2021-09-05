CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Washington, NY

Grand Opening Celebration

By Port News Staff
portwashington-news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, Aug. 25, the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce celebrated the Grand Opening of the new Fathoms Hotel & Marina, located at 433 Main St. Chamber president Debbie Greco-Cohen and other Chamber members were joined by Chamber Executive Director Bobbie Polay, BID Executive Director Holly Byrne, Councilwoman Mariann Dalimonte, Town Clerk Wayne Wink, Village of Baxter Estates Mayor Nora Haagenson, NYS Senator Anna Kaplan, NYS Assemblywoman Gina Sillitti and other well-wishers. They all celebrated the occasion with owners Cindie and Steve Leigh who were presented with certificates from the officials in attendance.

portwashington-news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Washington, NY
Port Washington, NY
Government
City
Wayne, NY
Port Washington, NY
Lifestyle
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Kaplan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fathoms Hotel Marina#Main St Chamber#Baxter Estates#Nys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
California StatePosted by
CNN

Republicans are laying the groundwork to lie that the California recall was stolen

Washington (CNN) — Polls suggest California voters are poised to defeat an effort to recall the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. The polls could be wrong or change fast. At present, though, their findings are entirely unremarkable. California has nearly twice as many registered Democrats as registered Republicans. Newsom was elected by almost 24 percentage points in 2018. With one notable exception, in 2003, every previous attempt to recall a California governor has failed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy