Grand Opening Celebration
On Wednesday, Aug. 25, the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce celebrated the Grand Opening of the new Fathoms Hotel & Marina, located at 433 Main St. Chamber president Debbie Greco-Cohen and other Chamber members were joined by Chamber Executive Director Bobbie Polay, BID Executive Director Holly Byrne, Councilwoman Mariann Dalimonte, Town Clerk Wayne Wink, Village of Baxter Estates Mayor Nora Haagenson, NYS Senator Anna Kaplan, NYS Assemblywoman Gina Sillitti and other well-wishers. They all celebrated the occasion with owners Cindie and Steve Leigh who were presented with certificates from the officials in attendance.portwashington-news.com
