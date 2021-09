The Festival of New Trumpet Music, founded by Dave Douglas in 2003, has always favored a broad stylistic approach along with its clear focus on a single instrument. "The variety of things people are doing with this clump of metal never ceases to amaze me, so we go as wide as we can," says Douglas. "And the fact that the festival is focused on an instrument and not a style of music means that it can be just about anything. We find new areas of work people are doing every year."