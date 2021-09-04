Will Levis’ first throw as a UK QB was an interception

After an offseason of promising an enhanced passing game, Kentucky and new offensive coordinator Liam Coen delivered Saturday in a 45-10 opening win over UL-Monroe. With memories of Tim Couch, Jared Lorenzen and Andre Woodson dancing in their heads, Kentucky fans found plenty to like in the debut of Penn State transfer Will Levis at quarterback. After his first pass was deflected into an interception, Levis settled in and filled the skies over Kroger Field with deep passes. He was 18-for-26 for 367 and 4 touchdowns before sitting out most of the fourth quarter. The yards and TDs were a career-high. Ten Wildcats caught passes.
