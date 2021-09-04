CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Levis’ first throw as a UK QB was an interception

Lexington Herald-Leader
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky football quarterback Will Levis talked about bouncing back after his first pass as a Wildcat was intercepted on Saturday. Levis threw for 367 yards and four TDs in UK's 45-10 win over Louisiana Monroe.

College Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Will Levis makes Penn State look bad with first half performances

Penn State fans might be looking longingly at Kentucky quarterback Will Levis after their respective first halves Saturday. The Nittany Lions struggled mightily against Wisconsin in the first half. The offense put up just 43 yards on 22 plays, with quarterback Sean Clifford struggling to get going. The Nittany Lions were fortunate to be in a 0-0 game at halftime, as Wisconsin twice failed to score from inside the Penn State 10-yard line. Clifford went just 7-for-14 for 41 yards in that half.
Kentucky Statewpsdlocal6.com

Levis throws 4 TDs, Kentucky routs Louisiana Monroe 45-10

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Will Levis threw for career highs of 367 yards and four touchdowns in his Kentucky debut, including two to fellow transfer Wan'Dale Robinson, and the Wildcats overcame an early hole to blow out Louisiana Monroe 45-10 in their season opener. The Wildcats shrugged off a 7-0...
Kentucky Statesaturdaytradition.com

Former Penn State QB Will Levis named team captain at Kentucky

Will Levis spent last season as Sean Clifford’s backup at Penn State. This year, he’s the starting quarterback at Kentucky — and a captain. Wildcats coach Mark Stoops announced his team’s eight captains for this season Thursday afternoon, and Levis was on the list in his first season in Lexington.
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Rapid Reaction: Will Levis passes first test as UK dominates UL-Monroe

After an offseason of promising an enhanced passing game, Kentucky and new offensive coordinator Liam Coen delivered Saturday in a 45-10 opening win over UL-Monroe. With memories of Tim Couch, Jared Lorenzen and Andre Woodson dancing in their heads, Kentucky fans found plenty to like in the debut of Penn State transfer Will Levis at quarterback. After his first pass was deflected into an interception, Levis settled in and filled the skies over Kroger Field with deep passes. He was 18-for-26 for 367 and 4 touchdowns before sitting out most of the fourth quarter. The yards and TDs were a career-high. Ten Wildcats caught passes.
Louisville, KYWave 3

Newcomers Levis and Robinson spark UK over UL Monroe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Quarterback Will Levis and receiver Wan’Dale Robinson performed well in their UK football debuts. Levis threw four touchdowns and Robinson caught a pair of them to help Kentucky romp by the University of Louisiana Monroe 45-10. The Wildcats fell behind early seven nothing after Levis’ first pass was intercepted by the visitors to kill that opening drive. It led to UL Monroe’s only touchdown.
Kentucky StateCentre Daily

Former Penn State quarterback Will Levis dazzles in first start for Kentucky

Welcome to Kentucky, Will Levis. The former Penn State quarterback impressed in Kentucky’s 45-10 season-opening victory over Louisiana-Monroe. Levis went 18-for-26 on passes for 367 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. Kentucky’s offense finished with 586 total yards on offense for the game. He began the game with an interception,...
NFL
FanSided

Kentucky QB Will Levis’ bio will have you crying in laughter

Will Levis lead Kentucky to an easy opening season win against Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday, but the quarterback’s future might lie in comedy. Most starting SEC quarterbacks are firmly focused on finding a way to make their way to the NFL. Kentucky starter Will Levis is apparently a little different. One look at his official bio on the school’s website makes that abundantly clear.
College SportsWinchester Sun

Levis shines in UK debut

The assumption was that new Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen would not have recruited quarterback Will Levis when he decided to leave Penn State if he was not going to start him at UK. Kentucky already had two quarterbacks — Joey Gatewood and Beau Allen — on the roster that...
College Sportsgobigbluecountry.com

Will Levis Posted the Highest Passing Score by an SEC QB Since 2014

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis put on a show in his Wildcat debut last Saturday, a 45-10 win vs. ULM at Kroger Field. Levis completed 18-of-26 passes for 367 yards and four touchdowns. He is the first UK quarterback to throw for 300 yards in a single game since Stephen Johnson vs. Louisville in 2016. Levis finished the game with a passing grade of 91.5, the highest score posted by an SEC quarterback since 2014.
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
