Oldenburg boys soccer coach Kenny Getz was happy to see some of his players hit the pitch Saturday. The Twisters defeated visiting Trinity Lutheran Saturday, 5-1. “We finally are getting some boys back on the field,” said Getz. “I had seven subs and they were all needed on another hot day. We were missing Eric Cornelius for the first two games. He is our striker and responded with a hat trick. Offensively, we looked so much better, especially when we settled down and took our time. When we are patient, we are a better team.”