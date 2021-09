Listen to episodes of Off the Crossbar, Soapbox Standup, and Soapbox Breakfast on the RSL Soapbox podcast feed. Mere minutes after kickoff, Brazilian health officials stopped a match with Argentina to arrest, and deport 4 Argentine players for failing to comply with quarantine rules. They play in the UK, which Brazil has listed for restricted travel. The match was suspended by CONMEBOL, and FIFA. It is presumed that Brazil will be awarded 3 points by default.