Travala Is Now Accepting $XVG Payment for Travel Booking

Going away for the holidays? You may want to get moving on your reservations. At this point, many people are bidding adieu to summer and trying to squeeze in a few last beach days and barbecues before the cooler weather sets in. If that's your game plan, then making travel plans for the holidays may be the furthest thing from your mind. But actually, the sooner you firm up your reservations for November and December, the less money you might end up spending.