Can Intranasal COVID Vaccines Help Stop the Spread?

At the onset of the pandemic, a spring-breaker was asked why she wouldn’t quarantine and help stop the spread of COVID-19. She said “it’s not my problem” if someone gets COVID-19 from her and dies; it’s their problem if they have underlying conditions that cause them to die. I thought that was very selfish of her and that she had to be the exception. Surely no one else felt this way. Well, a year and a half later, I was wrong. She was not the exception, she was the rule.