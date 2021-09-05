CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Can Intranasal COVID Vaccines Help Stop the Spread?

By Daniel Teres, MD,, Martin A. Strosberg, PhD
MedPage Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently 20 different vaccines, authorized or approved by various national regulatory agencies, that are achieving their goal in the fight against COVID-19. Countless more are in various stages of development and clinical trials. This goal was (and still is) the prevention of hospitalizations, critical illnesses, and death. But now, the Delta variant is spreading like wildfire, overwhelming our hospitals and intensive care units. And clearly, fully vaccinated individuals who contract the highly contagious Delta variant are still able to transmit live virus. COVID-19 continues to fester and mutate. What might come next, Upsilon? Omega? We have utterly failed to break the train of virus transmission.

www.medpagetoday.com

Comments / 5

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Topol
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Clinical Research#Cdc#Upsilon#Iga#Ma#The Scripps Institute#Scientific American#Adcovid#Bharat Biotech#Ii Iii#Nih#Astrazeneca#Cansino#Codagenix#Stony Brook University#Scientific Advances
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
Country
India
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
Public Healthosu.edu

Why are there more COVID-19 cases in vaccinated people now?

As what we know about COVID-19 evolves, so could the information contained in this story. Find our most recent COVID-19 blog posts here. As a primary care physician, I’ve received a lot of questions lately about “breakthrough” COVID-19 infections, the term used to describe when someone who is vaccinated against COVID-19 still contracts a case of the virus.
ScienceFingerLakes1

Mu COVID-19 variant spreading and could potentially avoid vaccines

A new COVID-19 variant labeled ‘Mu’, which some scientists are concerned may evade vaccines, has been added to the World Health Organization’s ‘variant of interest’ list. It was first identified in Columbia in January 2021. The Mu COVID-19 variant strain has become fifth variant to make the WHO’s ‘variant of interest’ list.
Public Healtheasyhealthoptions.com

Two times when COVID-19 is most likely to spread

As we make our way through the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re pretty clear on how the SARS-CoV-2 virus infects people…. Experts have determined it’s transmitted mainly through airborne respiratory droplets generated when a person coughs, sneezes, speaks or sings. And because the virus can live in the air for up to 3 hours, it spreads most easily in crowded indoor spaces with poor ventilation.
Public HealthMedical News Today

Type 2 diabetes and the COVID-19 vaccine: Is it safe?

The COVID-19 vaccines are safe for people with type 2 diabetes. People with diabetes have a higher risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19, and vaccines can help to prevent these outcomes. In this article, we discuss the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines in people with type 2...
Lawrence, KSLJWORLD

‘It was gone’: 92-year-old Lawrence woman recalls how a vaccine mandate helped stop a smallpox outbreak, calls for mandatory COVID shots

When Carol Schwarting was a child, her community suffered a smallpox outbreak that led to the death of a 4-year-old child her family knew. In light of the virus’ spread, people needed to quarantine and stay away from others, Schwarting recently told the Journal-World. That meant Schwarting, who is now 92 and a resident at Monterey Village Senior Living in Lawrence, wouldn’t be able to go to the swimming pool all summer, she said.
Public HealthPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Stop the spread

At the onset of the pandemic, a spring-breaker was asked why she wouldn’t quarantine and help stop the spread of COVID-19. She said “it’s not my problem” if someone gets COVID-19 from her and dies; it’s their problem if they have underlying conditions that cause them to die. I thought that was very selfish of her and that she had to be the exception. Surely no one else felt this way. Well, a year and a half later, I was wrong. She was not the exception, she was the rule.
ScienceScientist

Study Reveals Declining COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy Against Infection

Post-COVID-19 vaccine immunity seems to be waning, according to a report published yesterday (August 24) in the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. The study followed more than 4,000 healthcare workers and other frontline essential workers across six states for 35 weeks, testing study...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Delta is spreading but COVID vaccines 75-95% effective at preventing hospitalization

Scientists with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that despite initial concerns about effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines to prevent serious illness or hospitalization and the Delta Variant – Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson all offer solid protection. Taking that sentiment a step further CDC scientists say that COVID-19 vaccines remain effective at preventing hospitalization.
Public HealthNatchitoches Times

Hospital shares steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19

If you are sick with COVID-19, or think you might have COVID-19, follow the steps below to care for yourself and to help protect other people in your home and community:. • Stay home. Most people with COVID-19 have mild illness and can recover at home without medical care. Do not leave your home, except to get medical care. Do not visit public areas.
Pharmaceuticalspcccourier.com

Dangerous vaccine misinformation spreads faster than COVID

In an age of extreme socio-political circumstances and unlimited access to the internet, misinformation found online largely contributes to the opinions of the general public. It seems as though many people have a hard time discerning whether or not their source of information is reliable, which has proven to be especially harmful throughout the course of the pandemic.
PharmaceuticalsCentre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

COVID vaccines very effective, hinder spread, studies say

Yesterday in the New England Journal of Medicine, two more studies confirmed high rates of vaccine effectiveness (VE), even against severe disease, and the vaccines' potential to prevent disease transmission. The VE study used a test-negative design to look at COVID-19 vaccination in US adults 50 years and older, calculating...
Public HealthClick10.com

COVID barriers: Do they really help prevent the spread of the virus?

DAVIE, Fla. – A proliferation of plastic barriers have become a sign of the times during this pandemic, but some researchers question whether they really offer any protection against infection or could even be creating more harm than good. A study at John Hopkins found that desk screens in classrooms...
Public HealthCrain's Detroit Business

Doctors risk losing certification for spreading COVID-19 vaccine misinformation

Doctors who spread misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines risk losing not just their medical licenses, but their board certifications as well. The warning comes from a joint statement released Friday by three prominent specialty medical boards: the American Board of Family Medicine, the American Board of Internal Medicine and the American Board of Pediatrics. The backdrop for this strongly worded statement is rising COVID-19 cases and deaths and stubbornly high rates of vaccine hesitancy.
Public HealthAOL Corp

What medical conditions exempt a person from receiving a Covid vaccine?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved a Covid-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot dubbed Comirnaty, more employers and universities are mandating immunization. Some people may seek medical exemptions to not receive the shots, but what medical conditions would warrant exemptions?. Individual companies and other institutions can determine...

Comments / 0

Community Policy