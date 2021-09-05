Can Intranasal COVID Vaccines Help Stop the Spread?
There are currently 20 different vaccines, authorized or approved by various national regulatory agencies, that are achieving their goal in the fight against COVID-19. Countless more are in various stages of development and clinical trials. This goal was (and still is) the prevention of hospitalizations, critical illnesses, and death. But now, the Delta variant is spreading like wildfire, overwhelming our hospitals and intensive care units. And clearly, fully vaccinated individuals who contract the highly contagious Delta variant are still able to transmit live virus. COVID-19 continues to fester and mutate. What might come next, Upsilon? Omega? We have utterly failed to break the train of virus transmission.www.medpagetoday.com
Comments / 5