Use Amphetamine To Keep Your Mac Awake!

You’re always online. What you’re not is always secure online. Sure, sometimes you’re on your work’s professionally managed network, but other times you’re at a coffee shop, using the Wi-Fi in an airport or hotel lobby, or even trying to return some emails while you wait in the doctor’s office. Getting more done in a day is admirable. Exposing more of your sensitive data in the process is not. Whether it’s because of malicious data packets or just unscrupulous marketing, joining an unknown network leaves you open to the unforeseen consequences of convenience. So the best way to protect your online communications is with a Virtual Private Network—a service that inserts a virtual connection between your device(s) and a public network and allows your data to funnel through servers that keep it secure. There are dozens if not hundreds of VPN providers out there offering to anonymize your online traffic, so we’ve collected recommendations on the best VPNs to make sure your business is only your business.