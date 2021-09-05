First Responders 5K welcomed back to the village

Nearly 1,600 Students Move Into Keene State Campus Housing with Community Help. During the week of August 23, Keene State welcomed back students for the fall 2021 semester and provided help for close to 1,600 students as they moved into their residence halls on campus. The college’s tradition of Move In and Clap In, which celebrates new students by clapping for them as they walk along the center of campus, were all part of the excitement. Over the weekend, students enjoyed entertainment during KSC After Hours with live magic performances, lawn games, laser tag, and much more. Students who live off campus also returned to the city, ready to begin their first day of classes on August 30, along with their on-campus classmates.