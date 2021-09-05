CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Responders 5K welcomed back to the village

websterontheweb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn-person racing came back to Webster on Friday night when the First Responders 5K returned to the village after a one-year, covid-induced hiatus. More than 200 men, women and children of all ages wound their way through the 3.1-mile course that took runners from the Webster Firemen’s Field, through east-side village neighborhoods and back. And like anything else that happens in our village, it was another great example of the kind of caring, supportive community we have here.

