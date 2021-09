Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 — The Bardstown Police Department is investigating a shooting death that happened Tuesday in the 200 block of Camptown Road in Bardstown. Officers were dispatched to the area on a complaint of shots fired. While investigating the call, they discovered a male subject with a gunshot wound. The victim was treated at the scene by Nelson County EMS and flown by helicopter to University Hospital were he later died of his wounds.