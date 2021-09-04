CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys Junior Varsity Gold Soccer beats North Central 4 – 0

The Millers were up against North Central this Saturday. It was a downpour throughout the whole game which lead to some tough conditions throughout. However, the JV Gold team bolted out of the gate, scoring in the first minute of the match. Keller Willis scored a gorgeous goal from outside the box, assisted by freshman multi-athlete Carson Mertens. The Millers kept the pressure up, winning the battle of possession and found the back of the net again in the 13′ with a goal from Caden Rice, assisted again by freshman Mertens. Goalkeeper Dugan Webster made a couple key stops in the first half to keep the Millers clean sheet.

