A militant group of soldiers in Guinea have reportedly attempted a government takeover. According to the BBC, an unverified video of Guinea’s President Alpha Condé surrounded by soldiers is circulating, raising questions about his safety. In the video, the soldiers ask President Condé to assure the nation that he is uninjured, but the president remained silent. A military source told Reuters that soldiers had blockaded the only bridge connecting the mainland and the peninsula. The soldiers claim they have closed all borders and shut down the government. However, Guinea’s defense minister reportedly said that the attempted government overthrow was ineffectual.