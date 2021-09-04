Fall Hunting Questions Show

Timber! The Wisconsin Sport Show Fall Edition falls into place at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls from Sept. 10-12, featuring over 100 hunting, fishing, and outdoor recreation displays, exhibits and vendors with the latest gear of all kinds. Sure crowd favorites on all three days will be the Timberworks Lumberjack shows, where professional loggers compete in events like speed climbing, “hot sawing,” and log rolling, as well as the North America Diving Dogs shows, where dogs dash down a dock and leap after a decoy thrown out into the water, competing for height and distance. Other highlights include Steve Porter’s Live Trophy Bucks, featuring a collection of prancing whitetails whose racks challenge Wisconsin’s famed “tirdy-pointer,” a petting zoo, food trucks, and plenty of refreshments at Leinenkugel’s Beer Pavilion, Live music will be provided by The Bear Creek Band on Friday night. Admission for the weekend is $9 in advance, $12 at the door, with free admission on Saturday for retired and active military members and first responders (Kids under 12 and leashed dogs admitted free!). On-site parking is $5. For more information, visit wisportshow.com/home.