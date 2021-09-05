Marion Florence Lanuha Pennock

Our precious mother, Marion F. Pennock, age 93, of McKean, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home in Solomons, MD, August 30, 2021. Marion Lanuha was born in Forrest City, PA in 1928, a daughter of the late John and Mary (nee Gaspar) Lanuha. Her family moved to Erie, PA where she attended Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Holy Trinity Parish grade school and graduated from Erie Academy High School. Pursuing her love of dance, Marion took dancing lessons, where her fancy feet and bright blue eyes caught the attention of Bill Pennock. Bill convinced this city girl to begin their life together on a small farm in McKean, where she would spend 59 years of marriage and raise two children, Carol and Billy. In the early 50’s Bill opened Twin Oaks Inspection Station at the corner of Bargain Road and Route 99. Together, Bill and Marion acquired the International Harvester franchise focusing on agricultural, industrial, light motor truck and lawn & garden equipment. Later the family business, now led by Bill Jr., added Kubota equipment to Pennock’s Sales & Service. Marion was the company’s bookkeeper throughout this growth, until she retired in 2011.