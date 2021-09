Fredericksburg, Va. — The Carolina Mudcats snapped a four-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory versus the Fredericksburg Nationals at FredNats Ballpark on Sunday night. Ernesto Martinez went 4-for-5 with a RBI double while extending his hitting streak to 14 consecutive games, Zach Mort earned his third victory and James Meeker struck out four batters in the ninth and five overall while earning his third save as Carolina earned a victory in the final game of the series.