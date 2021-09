Keith Urban picked an uptempo, progressive country bop to bury his most personal, unguarded emotions in. "Wild Hearts" cuts deep when you know the story behind his lyrics. Brad Tursi (Old Dominion), Jennifer Wayne (Runaway June) and Eric Paslay wrote "Wild Hearts" and when Urban heard it, he didn't connect with the verses. So, he passed on the song, until a week later, when the chorus wouldn't leave his head. That's when he asked to re-write the verses and when the trio agreed, a memory of his very first concert — a Johnny Cash concert with his dad — came pouring out.