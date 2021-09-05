Bryson DeChambeau got really lucky after a fan picked up his ball and walked away with it

Here’s a tip for you if you’re ever going to attend a professional golf event – if you ever see a ball on the ground don’t pick it up. Just don’t. You are not at your local course where lost balls might just be sitting there in random spots for the taking.

On Saturday a fan at the PGA Tour Championship picked up a ball that happened to be Bryson DeChambeau’s ball and just walked away with it. Video from a ShotLink camera showed a fan doing just that, which is an incredibly dumb move by the fan.

This all happened on the 18th hole, a long par-5 where DeChambeau purposefully hit a shot way left toward the 10th fairway to get a better angle into the green on his second shot. After searching for his ball for just over three minutes he was told a fan picked it up and that he could get a free drop.

He then went on to make birdie on the closing hole.

I mean, how lucky is that?

I didn’t know you get a free drop for that but it sure worked out for DeChambeau.

