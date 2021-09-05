CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic Accidents

Tracy Morgan breaks down as he visits rehab bed where he recovered from crash

By Oli Coleman
Page Six
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTracy Morgan had an emotional visit to the hospital bed where he recovered from his near-fatal car accident. We’re told the “The Last OG” star visited the room at Hackensack Meridian JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Center with the docs who treated him after the 2014 smash that left him in a coma after suffering brain damage, and was so overcome with emotion that he broke down in tears and fell to his knees in front of the bed.

pagesix.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracy Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rehab#Brain Injury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Hackensack, NJPosted by
Criterion Sentinel

Comedian Tracy Morgan returns to JFK rehab to thank staff, inspire patients

Comedian Tracy Morgan returned to Hackensack Meridian JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison on Sept. 1 to thank the physicians, nurses and therapists who cared for him after he was seriously brain injured in a 2014 accident. Morgan also met with current patients and their family members to share the story of his recovery after being in a coma. Morgan has remained supportive of JFK Johnson since his accident. He regularly gives out the “Tracy Morgan Award for Excellence in Rehabilitation Nursing” to shine a light on the specialty of rehabilitation nursing.PHOTO COURTESY OF HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Wendy Williams Flaunts New Boyfriend on Instagram

The TV host takes to her Instagram account to introduce her new boyfriend, whose identity remains unknown so far, in a new post as she celebrates his son's 21st birthday. AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams has found new love. On Saturday, August 21, the TV host took to her Instagram account to introduce her new boyfriend in a new post as she celebrated his son's 21st birthday.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Jamie Otis Updates Fans On Nephew, Did He Survive?

Married at First Sight alum Jamie Otis was called to return home over the weekend because of a family emergency. At the time, she shared a photo of them driving home saying they were trying to get there as fast as they could. Her original post was vague from when they first arrived. Now, Tuesday, Jamie is sharing more about her nephew. Did he survive?
Brooklyn, NYNew York Post

Michael K. Williams’ heartbroken nephew speaks out about ‘amazing uncle’

Michael K. Williams’ heartbroken nephew on Tuesday described the late actor as an “amazing uncle” who supported him during his more than two decades behind bars. Dominic Dupont was convicted of murder at 19, reportedly for the death of a man during a fight he got into as a teenager while defending his twin brother. He served 20 years of a 25-to-life term before his sentence was commuted by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2017.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Billy Dee Williams & Japanese Wife Teruko Nakagami Are the Lucky Grandparents of Multicultural Grandkids

Billy Dee Williams is married to a lovely Japanese woman named Teruko Nakagami, and together, they raise multicultural grandkids. It's not every day you see a multicultural family in Hollywood, but for Billy Dee Williams and his wife Teruko Nakagami, that's their reality. Initially, people were shocked when the actor started posting photos of his grandchildren on Instagram.
Beverly Hills, CARadar Online.com

Sad Last Days: Jack Nicholson ‘Forced Into Retirement’ From Hollywood, Friends Fear ‘He Has Dementia’

Jack Nicholson has not been seen publicly in over a year—and close friends fear the legendary Hollywood actor is suffering from Dementia, Radar has been told. The 84-year-old acting legend is currently living out his “sad last days” at his longtime, sprawling mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif. Since the '70s, Jack has owned a 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,303 sq. ft. property.
TV Seriesviralhatch.com

Remember little Jake Harper from Two and a Half Men? This is him now

In the popular American television sitcom “Two and a Half Men” we met Angus T. Jones as Jake Harper, a sweet little boy, but a little bit silly. At the age of 10, Angus was offered the role of Jake Harper in Two and a Half Men. The series became known around the world and this helped Angus reach a salary of $ 300,000 per episode, becoming the highest paid child on TV.
CelebritiesNME

Phil Collins shares health update: “I can barely hold a stick”

Phil Collins has given a rare interview, in which he updated fans on his ongoing health battles and their effect on his ability to perform. The musician has been suffering from nerve damage since a spinal injury in 2007, in which he damaged vertebrae in his upper neck. Discussing Genesis’...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Flash actor Logan Williams cause of death finally confirmed

"The Flash" star Logan Williams’ official cause of death has been released by Canada’s BC Coroners Service — over a year after the 16-year-old died in April 2020. According to the coroner’s report, exclusively obtained by The Post Wednesday, the late star died from an "unintentional illicit drug toxicity (fentanyl)" and was classified as "accidental."
TV & Videosthefocus.news

Is Jax leaving General Hospital for good this time?

Jasper “Jax” Jacks has appeared on and off General Hospital for many years but fans are growing concerned he may be leaving General Hospital for good this time. Jax, played by Ingo Rademacher, first appeared on the show in January 1996. He left the show in 2000 but made a comeback in 2001. He remained as part of General Hospital until 2011.
Celebritiessoapsindepth.com

GH Alum Chloe Lanier Shares Exciting News With Fans!

Please join us in congratulating GENERAL HOSPITAL alum Chloe Lanier (ex-Nelle) on winning yet another award! Not content with the Daytime Emmy Award she took home for her work on the daytime soap, the actress partnered with boyfriend Kevan McClellan to write and direct a short film that resulted in another prize!

Comments / 0

Community Policy