CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Brazil-Argentina qualifier suspended in coronavirus dispute

By Associated Press
KESQ
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAO PAULO (AP) — A World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended amid chaotic scenes after local health officials walked onto the pitch on Sunday in a bid to remove three players who didn’t comply with coronavirus restrictions. The match featuring Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Brazil’s Neymar was...

kesq.com

Comments / 0

Related
World Soccer Talk

Japan withdraw from hosting Club World Cup

Tokyo (AFP) – The Japanese Football Association (JFA) said on Thursday it had pulled out of holding this year’s Club World Cup due to coronavirus restrictions. The annual football tournament, at which the champions from the six global confederations compete along with the host nation’s top team, was due to be held there in December.
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Uproar as Brazil v Argentina clash suspended following Covid controversy

Sao Paulo (AFP) – Brazil’s World Cup qualifying clash against Argentina was sensationally halted shortly after kick-off on Sunday as controversy over Covid-19 protocols erupted. Amid incredible scenes at Sao Paulo’s Neo Quimica Arena, the match between the two giants of South American football was halted when a group of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
sandiegolocaldirectory.org

Brazil vs Argentina World Cup qualifier: Match suspended, as four Argentinian players accused of breaking Covid travel protocols

The Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa) had requested support from the country’s Federal Police to prevent four Argentinian players from participating in the qualifier, saying that the players in question made false statements upon arriving in Brazil, omitting that they had been in the UK in the past 14 days.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neymar
Person
Lionel Messi
KESQ

Life in a rugby bubble getting tougher for Argentina’s Pumas

GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — The grind of two seasons on the road and the relentless rounds of isolation and quarantine is taking a toll mentally and physically on Argentina’s Pumas. The penalty count against them is mounting. So are the losses. Frustration is building. The Pumas are the only team yet to win a test after three rounds of the Rugby Championship. A 39-0 loss to three-time World Cup winner New Zealand on Sunday followed two losses in South Africa to the World Cup champion Springboks.
RUGBY
KESQ

Russia’s Mario Fernandes retires from international soccer

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia right-back Mario Fernandes has retired from international soccer at the age of 30 in an attempt to prolong his club career. Fernandes played one friendly game for his native Brazil in 2014. He later switched allegiance to Russia while playing for CSKA Moscow. He played 33 times for Russia since his 2017 debut. That included every game of Russia’s run to the World Cup quarterfinals on home soil in 2018. Fernandes headed an extra-time equalizer in the World Cup quarterfinal game against Croatia but missed his penalty in the resulting shootout as Russia lost 6-5.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Watch: Koeman on Bayern Munich clash 'Barcelona will definitely be fresh'

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman discusses their Champions League opener against Bayern Munich. Barca kickoff their group campaign against Bayern Munich after a free weekend following the suspension of their LaLiga game against Sevilla. Koeman says his players are fresh and in good shape, particularly with his internationals also returning injury-free.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Sports#Tottenham#The Premier League#Globo#Argentine#Channel Tyc Sports#Brazilians#Argentinians
goal.com

Harambee Star Nyakeya snubs broke Gor Mahia for Wazito FC

The former FKF Premier League champions had shown interest in the winger but their financial situation betrayed them. Wazito FC are close to securing the services of Kenya international Cliff Nyakeya, who is a free agent. The Harambee Star has been a target for immediate former Football Kenya Federation Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
KESQ

South Africa interested in hosting FIFA’s Club World Cup

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa is interested in hosting FIFA’s Club World Cup in December after Japan withdrew because of COVID-19. South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan says he will meet with FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura in Nigeria this week to get more details on what kind of bid South Africa must present to the world body. The Club World Cup will feature Champions League winner Chelsea and the other continental club champions. The South African government is considering plans to allow sports fans back into stadiums for the first time since the start of the pandemic. That would be a boost for a bid to host the Club World Cup.
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FIFA
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
FanSided

Barcelona hoping to avoid Bayern Munich humiliation

Barcelona could not have asked for a more difficult match coming off the international break as they face Bayern Munich in their Champions League debut. The Catalans have been the recipients of some embarrassing defeats at the hands of the German side with the 8-2 drubbing in Lisbon being the stand out.
UEFA
Sacramento Bee

MATCHDAY: Star trio ready for PSG; Real Madrid goes to Inter

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Wednesday:. Spare a thought for the Club Brugge defense as it must cope with Paris Saint-Germain’s attacking armada of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. The superstars could start together for the first time since Messi’s arrival from Barcelona last month. Messi warmed up with a hat trick for Argentina in World Cup qualifying last week, taking him past Pelé and onto 79 goals. While PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino has no worries in attack, he has a big decision to make in goal between new signing Gianluigi Donnarumma or Keylor Navas. Donnarumma helped Italy win the European Championship with his heroics against England in the final, but Navas was among the best goalies in Europe last season and has often saved PSG. After Club Brugge, PSG's next Champions League opponent in two weeks will be Manchester City, which opens against Leipzig. Having been the dominant English force of the past decade, with five Premier League titles, success in Europe for City is long overdue. This season will be the club’s 11th in succession in the Champions League but last season aside when Pep Guardiola's team lost the final to Chelsea, it has only reached the semifinals on one other occasion. Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden could be involved for City after both returned from injury to be unused substitutes in Saturday's win at Leicester.
UEFA
KESQ

Do Worry: UEFA rejects Ajax’s Bob Marley tribute shirt

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Ajax must change its popular Bob Marley-themed shirts in Champions League games. UEFA says the three little birds motif breaks equipment rules. The Netherlands champion received wide praise and a rush of sales in the offseason for launching a black change uniform with small red, yellow and green birds on the back of the collar. It’s a tribute to Ajax fans singing Marley’s “Three Little Birds” at games as their anthem. UEFA told the club after submitting the design one year ago it would not be passed to wear in games. The club still sells a version to fans with the birds.
UEFA
Absolute Chelsea

Report: Real Madrid Keeping Tabs on Antonio Rüdiger Contract Situation Amid Chelsea Exit Links

Real Madrid are monitoring Antonio Rüdiger's contract situation at Chelsea ahead of a possible exit in January, according to reports. The west Londoners have been working to extend the Germany international's past 2022 to avoid the risk of losing him on a free next year, but it has been reported that the 28-year-old's future hangs in the balance, with Chelsea waiting for a decision over the defender's future.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy