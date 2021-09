FREDERICKTOWN -- Fredericktown head coach Will Hartley called the 24 hours after last Friday’s loss to rival Clear Fork “the lowest of lows.”. It wasn’t just any old loss. The Colts came into Fredericktown and dismantled the Freddies, winning 54-8 in the season opener. Fredericktown’s starting quarterback, junior Ben Mast, left the game in the first quarter with an upper-body injury and did not return.