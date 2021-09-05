Paddy Pimblett Sends Message After Debut Win: “The New King Is Here”
Paddy Pimblett has put the UFC lightweight division on notice following his sensational TKO win over Luigi Vendramini, declaring that “The new king’s here.”. There was plenty of hype surrounding Pimblett’s debut at UFC Vegas 36 on Saturday, and the former Cage Warriors champion certainly lived up to it. “Paddy the Baddy” was rocked by an early onslaught from Vendramini, before swarming the Brazilian with a wild flurry of strikes to earn a TKO victory at the end of round one.www.mmanews.com
