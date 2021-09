On Aug. 30, 1901, the landscape of El Paso would begin to take shape as the El Paso Electric Railway Company began providing customers transportation with mule-drawn streetcars. After just one year, that same company introduced electric streetcars and in 1905, began providing electricity and installing streetlights. Two decades later it expanded its service to New Mexico and changed its name to the El Paso Electric Company. Since those early years, El Paso Electric (EPE) has evolved decade after decade to serve approximately 450,000 customers with new technologies and energy solutions.