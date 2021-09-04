Bloomington - Robert Neil Hostetler, 85 of Bloomington passed away at Stonecroft Health Campus on Friday, September 3, 2021. He was born in Bloomington, Indiana on September 2, 1936 into the home of Ernest and Eula Pearl (Kerr) Hostetler. Robert was a proud Veteran serving honorably in the United States Navy where he assisted in the research project "Operation Deep Freeze I and II" in Antarctica from 1953 to 1957. He married Alma Lee (Rose) Hostetler on September 16, 1957 and started a loving relationship that lasted 53 years. Robert worked as a Bricklayer for many years and retired with Broady and Campbell in Indianapolis. He was a proud member of the Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers, Local #4. Robert was an avid auto racing fan watching Indy 500, NASCAR, and sprint cars just to name a few.