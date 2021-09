Gareth Bale scored a last-minute winner - completing his hat-trick - to rescue Wales from a damaging result against Belarus as they won 3-2 in World Cup Qualifying Group E. Bale's hopes of playing in a World Cup for Wales looked in serious doubt as the game, locked at 2-2, went into stoppage time but he stepped up with the last kick to earn the match ball and keep his nation firmly in the hunt in their group.