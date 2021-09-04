CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steubenville, OH

Cline’s big night leads Wildcats past Crusaders, 42-13

Weirton Daily Times
 8 days ago

STEUBENVILLE — Gage Cline had a night to remember Saturday in Edison’s convincing 42-13 victory over Catholic Central inside Harding Stadium. The junior quarterback accounted for 279 yards of total offense (he threw for 208 and ran for 71) as the Wildcats improved to 2-1 under first-year coach Mike Collopy. Cline passed for three touchdowns and ran for another six-pointer. And, just for good measure, he picked off a pass that ended a Crusader scoring threat.

