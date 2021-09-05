Daredevil Actor Addresses No Way Home Rumor

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been following the Spider-Man: No Way Home rumors big time and it’s both seriously exciting and somewhat concerning. Possibly even fandom wishful thinking? Are we looking at the Sony Spider-Verse’s own Endgame or are we overblowing this? It can’t possibly be everyone being mentioned appearing in one two-hour movie, could it? And do we want to see that if so? Well, now that the trailer for Tom Holland’s latest outing as Spider-Man is out in the world, we know many of these rumors are entirely possible, and it’s time to prospectively decide which of these musings we’ll be the most broken up about if they stay rumors rather than concrete elements of the film.