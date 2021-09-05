Daredevil Actor Addresses No Way Home Rumor
Charlie Cox, known for his portrayal of the Daredevil in the popular 2015 – 2018 series on Netflix, has been brought up by many MCU fans awaiting the upcoming film, Spider-Man: No Way Home. The reason is due to the belief that Matt Murdock will be making an appearance in the film at Peter Parker’s lawyer, defending him against accusations brought up in the wake of his secret identity being revealed to the public. This type of story was brought up before in the comics and the 1990s Spider-Man tv series, which is why fans believe he’ll make an appearance.www.piratesandprincesses.net
