Daredevil Actor Addresses No Way Home Rumor

By Mr. Milo
piratesandprincesses.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlie Cox, known for his portrayal of the Daredevil in the popular 2015 – 2018 series on Netflix, has been brought up by many MCU fans awaiting the upcoming film, Spider-Man: No Way Home. The reason is due to the belief that Matt Murdock will be making an appearance in the film at Peter Parker’s lawyer, defending him against accusations brought up in the wake of his secret identity being revealed to the public. This type of story was brought up before in the comics and the 1990s Spider-Man tv series, which is why fans believe he’ll make an appearance.

www.piratesandprincesses.net

Comments / 0

Ben Affleck
Charlie Cox
Tom Holland
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

Spider-Man: No Way Home IMAX Trailer Debunks Daredevil, Charlie Cox Theories

Every Marvel fan loves a good bit of speculation, and Spider-Man: No Way Home has been getting more attention than most when it comes to fan wish-lists of what they would like to see when the movie arrives in December. Among the many rumors about the inclusion of previous Spider-Man villains and indeed previous Spider-Men, there has also been an on-going debate about a certain pair of arms in one particular scene that some were convinced belong to Daredevil star Charlie Cox. Despite Cox denying that he will be appearing in the movie as lawyer turned hero Matt Murdock, that hasn't stopped fans continuing to argue the point. However, a new IMAX trailer for the movie may have cleared up this particular argument once and for all.
TV Serieslrmonline.com

Daredevil Project, Echo Rumors And Bullseye Return! | Barside Buzz

Todays we share some Daredevil Daredevil project in early development, Echo rumors, and a potential Bullseye return for Wilson Bethel are all suggested by a source that has had few hits recently. Main Middle Man on Twitter has been shown to have sources and that makes his/her recent posts interesting. When Daredevil was cancelled on Netflix after Season 3, fans were gutted. It seemed as if the Netflix side of the MCU was no more and would never be mentioned again. Whilst that’s no bog loss overall, the three seasons of Daredevil were excellent.
MoviesComicBook

Daredevil Actor Charlie Cox Doesn't Want to Ruin Surprise About Potential Marvel Return

Marvel fans had a lot of hopes for the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer but perhaps the highest hope was that the trailer would confirm Charlie Cox's appearance in the eagerly-anticipated film as Matt Murdock, marking the actor's return to the role since the cancellation of Netflix's Daredevil in 2018. Unfortunately for fans, there was no such appearance, and when it comes to talking about various theories about him appearing in the film Cox doesn't really want to talk too much about it. The actor told Steve Varley (via The Direct) he wouldn't want to ruin the surprise of a potential Marvel return.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The new trailer for Spider-Man: No Road Home raises questions about Daredevil: what would his arrival in the MCU entail?

The new trailer for Spider-Man: No Road Home is giving a lot to talk about. The wait until the premiere of the film is not going to be boring due to the numerous theories that exist in this regard, not to mention all the alleged leaks that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would have been seen on the set. However, not all theories revolve around Spider-Man and his villains. Another hero has sneaked into the talking points: Charlie Cox’s Daredevil (Netflix) could appear in the movie and this has raised the question: how would Marvel introduce Charlie Cox’s Daredevil into the MCU?
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Charlie Cox Cryptically Responds To Spider-Man: No Way Home Rumors

Fans have become so invested and determined to uncover any information about Spider-Man: No Way Home that Charlie Cox was forced to deny that he made a secret appearance in the first trailer. Only the Marvel Cinematic Universe could lead to an actor, who hasn’t suited up as a superhero since Season 3 of Daredevil wrapped in June 2018, promising that you didn’t see his forearms.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Spider-Man 2 Actor Seemingly Denies Role In No Way Home

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. A number of long-awaited Marvel projects are coming to theaters over the next few months, but none are as hotly anticipated as Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home. The first trailer has broken viewership records, and there are countless theories about what the multiverse story might include. And now one Spider-Man 2 actor has seemingly denied their role in the upcoming threequel.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Ranking All The Spider-Man: No Way Home Returning Character Rumors By Who We Want To See The Most

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been following the Spider-Man: No Way Home rumors big time and it’s both seriously exciting and somewhat concerning. Possibly even fandom wishful thinking? Are we looking at the Sony Spider-Verse’s own Endgame or are we overblowing this? It can’t possibly be everyone being mentioned appearing in one two-hour movie, could it? And do we want to see that if so? Well, now that the trailer for Tom Holland’s latest outing as Spider-Man is out in the world, we know many of these rumors are entirely possible, and it’s time to prospectively decide which of these musings we’ll be the most broken up about if they stay rumors rather than concrete elements of the film.
MoviesMovieWeb

Daredevil Star Denies Secret Cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

Charlie Cox says that's not him in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, denying the rumors that he had a secret cameo as Matt Murdock. For three seasons on Netflix, Cox played the role of Murdock on the hit Marvel series Daredevil, but it's unclear if we'll ever see him again in the MCU. There are rumors that he'll appear in the role in No Way Home, but this is not officially confirmed.
MoviesInside the Magic

Charlie Cox Finally Addresses Rumored Appearance in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer

If there is one film that has had the internet collectively screaming for the past few months, it’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. The third installment in Tom Holland’s Marvel franchise is set to debut this December after months, and months, of fan theories, speculation, and rumors. One of the biggest rumors circulating this year has been the potential appearance of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock AKA Daredevil, and the recently released No Way Home trailer seemingly suggested, at least to numerous fans, his character’s arrival in the Marvel Cinematic Universe…or did it?
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Spider-Man 2 Actress Clears The Air On No Way Home Comeback Rumors

It looks like Spidey fans’ dreams are about to come true all at once in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The recent first look trailer confirmed that the doors to the Spider-Verse will be blown wide open, with a Sinister Six of villains from the Raimiverse and the Webbverse uniting to cause havoc. And though they didn’t feature in the trailer, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are widely believed to be returning to help Tom Holland out of this jam.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Charlie Cox (Daredevil) plays the distraction on Spider-Man No Way Home: “I would not want to ruin something”

With the first and successful trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home Many of the rumors that have been sounding insistently this last year about the presence of certain actors and characters are being confirmed, since the already announced return of Alfred Molina What Dr. Octopus to the probable appearance of the two Spider-Man previous cinematographic (Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield). Although another of the most talked about rumors places the Daredevil of Netflix as Peter Parker’s lawyer, thus integrating one of the most beloved characters of recent television Marvel. Now your actor Charlie Cox, he has answered to new questions about his participation in the film, playing the distraction and assuring that “I would not want to ruin something in any way.” What do you mean?
MoviesComicBook

The Punisher Star Jon Bernthal Has Upsetting Response When Asked About Marvel Comeback

The stars of Netflix's Marvel TV shows are always facing the same question: "When will you return to that role?" The series had varying degrees of success in terms of critical and fan acclaim, but virtually all of them had great casting in common, with fans heaping praise on the actors chosen to play the lead roles in Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and The Punisher. The last of those, The Walking Dead veteran Jon Bernthal, had some bad news for fans in the latest round of "Will you ever play the MCU's Frank Castle on TV again?"
Moviesepicstream.com

Punisher Actor Jon Bernthal Addresses Frank Castle's Potential MCU Jump

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. I think it's worth putting it out there that Marvel's short-lived Netflix shows are criminally underrated and oftentimes overlooked. It's also a complete shame that they were never treated as canon to the Marvel Cinematic Universe but that's just something that we've got to accept. However, rumor has it that Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is quite adamant about getting some of the actors (if not all) from the Netflix shows and have them cross over to the MCU.

Comments / 0

