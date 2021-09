Tidelands Health has terminated one of its employees for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19 as required by the hospital system, a spokesperson confirmed to The Sun News. Tidelands employees are required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the hospital system announced in July. The deadline to get the vaccine was Tuesday. One person, who was employed on an as-needed basis without a set schedule, refused to comply with the policy and get vaccinated by the deadline, and they were fired from the hospital system as a result.