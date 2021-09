So, every since I have updated my pixel 4a to the August security patch, it starts giving me an issue with my SIM, it seems to not detect my SIM at random points of the day and I sometimes have to restart it multiple times to get it to detect again. After it gets detected, it will work fine for about 12 - 15 hours before the issue comes back again. When the issue occurs, my mobile network option in the settings will get greyed out. (see attachment below)