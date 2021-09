Lady Tiger Volleyball wins Consolation Bracket title

Photo courtesy Troup Athletics Facebook

WHITEHOUSE — The Troup High School volleyball team won three matches in the Whitehouse Tournament late last week to garner the Consolation Bracket championship.

Troup will put its 10-12 record on the line on when it opens district play against Tatum on Tuesday evening. That match will take place in Tatum.

Friday

Troup 2, Tyler High 0 (25-21, 25-5)

Bailey Blanton: 12 kills, 2 assists, 2 digs

Tara Wells: 15 assists, 1 ace, 4 digs

Karsyn Williamson: 9 digs, 2 aces

Chloie Haugeberg: 4 kills

North Lamar 2, Troup 0 (25-18, 27-25

Chloie Haugeberg: 4 kills, 8 digs

Jessie Minnix: 3 kills

Sarah Neel: 5 digs

Bailey Blanton 2 kills, 5 assists

Duncanville 2, Troup 0 (25-18, 25-12)

Bailey Blanton: 3 kills, 4 digs

Chloie Haugeberg: 2 kills, 3 digs

Tara Wells: 5 assists, 1 kill, 1 dig

Karsyn Williamson: 10 digs

Saturday

Troup 2, Tyler High 0 (25-20, 25-16)

Bailey Blanton: 4 kills, 2 aces, 1 block, 7 digs

Jessie Minnix: 7 kills

Tara Wells: 13 assists

Karsyn Williamson: 5 digs

Chloie Haugeberg: 2 aces

Troup 2, Whitehouse 0 (25-21, 25-5)

Bailey Blanton: 12 kills, 1 ace, 2 digs

Tara Wells: 15 assists, 4 digs

Troup 2, Nacogdoches 0 (25-11, 25-8)

Chloie Haugeberg: 7 kills, 1 dig

Jessie Minnix 6 kills

Jaycee Eastman: 4 kills

Tara Wells: 17 assists, 2 digs

Karsyn Williamson: 5 digs, 1 ace