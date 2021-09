Here are 15 must-see games around the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin coverage area for Week 4 of the high school football season. Wittenberg-Birnamwood (2-1) at Amherst (3-0) The Chargers would be undefeated if not for a forfeit after using an ineligible player in Week 1. They are coming off a 40-0 victory over Spencer/Columbus Catholic. Ben Wesolowski ran for 116 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 77 yards and a touchdown in the win. Amherst is coming off a 47-7 win over Shiocton. The Falcons have scored 118 points in three games. Amherst is ranked fourth in the state by The Associated Press in the Medium Division.