Tom Brady reveals he got COVID-19 after Buccaneers’ Super Bowl boat parade

Tom Brady had COVID-19.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl-winning quarterback revealed he contracted the virus back in February, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Brady, 44, said he got his diagnosis soon after the team’s Super Bowl championship boat parade. He has since been vaccinated, but still thinks the virus will pose problems this season, more than last.

“I actually think it’s going to play more of a factor this year than last year,” Brady said, “just because of the way what we’re doing now and what the stadium is going to look like and what the travel is going to look like and the people in the building and the fans.

“It’s not like last year, although we’re getting tested like last year,” he continued. “It’s going to be, I definitely think guys are going to be out at different points and we’ve just got to deal with it.”

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians proudly announced on Thursday that 100% of his players, coaches and staff had received a COVID-19 jab after the last holdouts, notably running back Leonard Fournette, got their shot.

Arians played a big role in ensuring the team wasn’t heavily impacted by the virus last season, according Bucs quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen: “He dog-cussed them. If he thought there was any slack whatsoever in us taking that thing for granted or letting down our guard, he snapped the team back to attention.”

The league issued a warning in the form of a memo to teams just days before training camps were set to open this year. Unvaccinated players and staff that catch COVID-19 and force the complete cancellation of a game will result in the team needing to forfeit and won’t get paid. Since then, more players and free agents have gotten vaccinated.

The Bucs are one of two teams with a 100% vaccination rate — the other are the Atlanta Falcons, who got to 100% by cutting their remaining unvaxxed players .