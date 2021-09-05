Linda Lobertini age 73 of LaFollette
Mrs. Linda Lobertini age 73 of LaFollette passed away Friday, September 3,2021. She was of the Baptist Faith and was saved and baptized on September 4, 1953, in Jacksboro, TN. Linda enjoyed being with her family, especially her Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren, watching television, and bird watching. Preceded in death by Husband, Jackie Lobertini, Parents, Howard and Thelma Willoughby, Grandparents, Edna and Fate Isley, and Uncles, Bill and Charles Isley.1450wlaf.com
