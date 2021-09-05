CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafollette, TN

Linda Lobertini age 73 of LaFollette

By Wlaf1450
1450wlaf.com
 4 days ago

Mrs. Linda Lobertini age 73 of LaFollette passed away Friday, September 3,2021. She was of the Baptist Faith and was saved and baptized on September 4, 1953, in Jacksboro, TN. Linda enjoyed being with her family, especially her Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren, watching television, and bird watching. Preceded in death by Husband, Jackie Lobertini, Parents, Howard and Thelma Willoughby, Grandparents, Edna and Fate Isley, and Uncles, Bill and Charles Isley.

1450wlaf.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lafollette, TN
City
Jacksboro, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
Lafollette, TN
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tammy West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woodlawn Cemetery#The Baptist Faith#Elijah Emberly Colson#Special Friend#Graveside Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Biden announces new vaccine mandates that could cover 100 million Americans

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Thursday imposed stringent new vaccine rules on federal workers, large employers and health care staff in a sweeping attempt to contain the latest surge of Covid-19. The new requirements could apply to as many as 100 million Americans -- close to two-thirds of the American workforce -- and amount to Biden's strongest push yet to require vaccines for much of the country.

Comments / 0

Community Policy