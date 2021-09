As we mark World Water Week, water, land, energy, forest and biodiversity systems around the world are under extreme stress from climate change and other anthropogenic pressures. These systems are all critical to food and nutrition security, as well as rural livelihoods and the broader economy. These systems are also strongly interconnected: The availability of water and the health of ecosystems directly affect food security and nutrition, while a lack of access to clean energy can lead to the degradation of watersheds, forests, and biodiversity, as well as soil erosion that can damage infrastructure, lower agricultural productivity and undermine livelihoods.