It seems that one element of Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is extremely tedious for players, namely the clashes during the crusade, which can last hundreds of turns. Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, released a week ago, received a very positive reception from players and critics. Owlcat Games' RPG was also successful on Steam and it seemed that everything went according to the developers' plan. However, complaints began to appear online about one element of the game, which is to be simply frustrating. We're talking about the turn-based combat during the crusade campaign.