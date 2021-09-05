CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair Schools Superintendent Shares Update on Storm Repairs

By Baristanet Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontclair Schools Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Ponds wrote to parents, caregivers and staff Friday to share any update on Montclair schools after Wednesday’s storm. “I visited all of our schools today and particularly those that had storm damage. All the rubbish removal and repairs are proceeding on target. This would not be possible without the extraordinary efforts of our Buildings and Grounds Department and the support of Montclair’s emergency team, Mayor Sean Spiller, Town Manager Timothy Stafford, Fire Chief John Herrmann and Deputy Fire Chief Brian Wilde, Police Chief Todd Conforti and Deputy Police Chief Wil Young, and the Township Community Services Department,” Dr. Ponds wrote, sharing the chart below with an update on repairs.

