Josh Taylor says he’s better than Jack Catterall in every department, eyes 147-pound world title

By Ryan O'Hara
The Ring Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince defeating Jose Ramirez on May 22 to become the second Scottish undisputed world champion in history, Josh Taylor has been thinking about his long-term goals. The 140-pounder once dreamed of squaring off against his idol Manny Pacquiao, but that vision sailed down the river when the Filipino was outboxed and outpointed by WBA welterweight titleholder Yordenis Ugas last month in Vegas.

