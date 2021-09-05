CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Knowing the Truth: Spreading God's word in this model society

By Marshall Stubblefield
Rogersville Review
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuestion: In this modern society, where just about all things have changed, does the Bible teach the Christian what kind of person they are to be as God’s servant spreading the word?. Answer: Yes, but it will take several lessons in order to properly answer the question. So, I’m going...

www.therogersvillereview.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Word Of God#Spirit Of God#Will Of God#Love Of God#Christians#Intellengence#Galatians#Philippians#Romans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
ReligionShelbyville News

Accept God's will

All faithful Christians recognize these words as part of the Lord’s Prayer (Matthew 6:9-13, Luke 11:1-13) and have most likely prayed them many times. Some churches pray them every Sunday. But do we truly mean them? That is, do we really want God’s will done in our lives?. The Lord’s...
ReligionNevada Appeal

Faith & Insight: Treasure the truth in God's word

The back-to-school sales are all but over, the kiddos are — thankfully — back at their desks, and lessons are beginning to be taught. And as students learn to read, write, and compute, there is another important “textbook” that should never be far from a student’s reach because it has all the answers they’ll ever need.
Religioncrowrivermedia.com

WORDS FOR LIVING: Giving glory to God through our labors

On Sept. 6 we will celebrate Labor Day. This Labor Day, are you able to give thanks for your work? Are you also able to show gratitude to those who labor to create the world we enjoy?. Speaking of our work, the story is told of a fellow who applied...
Religionlivingbetter50.com

Daily Devotional – God’s Promises and Word

Our scripture for the Daily Devotional today is taken from John 1:9-16. Our heavenly Father has constantly given us promises, warranted by His great and mighty name. His word, Jesus, came forth as our savior in flesh and answer to promises!. “The true light that gives light to everyone was...
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

How God’s Word Changed My Life

‘I underwent a life changing—all as a Mormon missionary—all because I was lovingly challenged to read the Word of God.’. Sometimes a fresh look at the obvious yields a bombshell. At age 20, my life was crushed and rebuilt by one small challenge. Could it change yours as well?. For...
Burlington, NCTimes-News

Milton: What does the word of God really say about God's favor?

Webster’s Universal College Dictionary states that “favor is something done or granted out of good will, rather than from justice or for payment: a kind act.”. Favoritism is not new. It seems to me that it has been around since the beginning of time. In the Christian Old Testament and Jewish Bible, God showed favoritism toward the Israelite nation. At times, God allowed/encouraged Israel to kill everyone in other nations. Jacob showed favoritism toward his son, Joseph, over his other sons. This caused his brothers to seek to kill Joseph.
ReligionRogersville Review

Kids Take About God: What Has God Entrusted to You?

“God has entrusted me with a smile, some teeth, ability to dance and my heart,” says Greer, 5. When you’re 5 years old, you realize how valuable “some teeth” are because they keep falling out. “I do good in sports, but I don’t let it go to my head that...
Farmington Hills, MIclarkstonnews.com

Clarkston pastor returns to spread the good word of faith

The Rev. Amy Mayo-Moyle has come home. After previously serving as the associate pastor at the Clarkston United Methodist Church from 2010 to 2015, she was appointed pastor this past July and has excitedly jumped back into the local church community after being in Farmington Hills the past six years.
ReligionBelief.Net

How God’s Words of Peace Give Comfort in the Worst Times

Colossians 3:15 says, “Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts since as members of one body you were called to peace.” As Christians, we can tap into biblical peace. This type of peace is unrelated to our circumstances. It doesn’t focus on the absence of trouble. This kind of inner peace gives us comfort, even in the worst times. You may be going through a challenging trial, and biblical peace is still present. Knowing how to allow this peace to rule our lives isn’t the easiest thing to do. Sometimes, just glancing at the news or your mounting list of tasks will fill your heart with anxiety and overwhelm us. You may also look at the success or peace of others around you and want what you think you don’t have. Then, there are those encounters that steal your peace. When we’re facing the storms of life, it can feel like we’re fighting for our own peace daily. Thankfully, God offers words of peace that carry us through any trial.
Family Relationshipsparentherald.com

Heartbroken Childless Couple Return Adopted Daughter as Birth Parents Changed Minds

A childless couple from Virginia was left heartbroken after they were forced to return their adopted daughter to her biological parents because they changed their minds. Chris and Sarah Howell have been having a hard time conceiving a baby, so they turned to adoption to fulfill their dreams of having a family. Sarah relayed that they were thrilled to be matched with a newborn and enjoyed their new baby for five days when an unexpected call broke her heart.
Family Relationshipsarcamax.com

Ask Amy: Daughter wants needy mom to back off

Dear Amy: I am a 26-year-old married woman who is struggling to tell my mom to back off!. My husband (of three years) and I love to waste a weekend or two a month just being alone together, without the chaos of friends or family. My mom calls me every...
Books & LiteratureRogersville Review

The Bookend: A Few of Life’s Little Surprises

Hello, how are you all? I am doing well. Are you looking forward to Autumn? I sure am. I want this sweatshirt that has fall leaves falling on it and it says, “My favorite season is the fall of the patriarchy.” Ha. Well, back to today’s subject, life’s little surprises.
PoliticsRogersville Review

How the memorials will be marking the 20 year anniversary

As the grim 20-year anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks approaches, the memorials set up at each site prepare to mark the significance of the day. The 9/11 Memorial and Museum’s activities are designed to “share the history and lessons learned with a new generation, teach them about the ongoing repercussions of the 9/11 attacks, and inspire the world with memories of our fortitude, strength and resilience,” according to its website.
CelebritiesRogersville Review

Steve Buscemi thankful he had therapist after working at 9/11 terror site

Steve Buscemi found it "almost impossible" to process what he saw after the 9/11 terrorist attack in New York City. The 'Reservoir Dogs' actor used to be a firefighter in the city and answered a call to help out at the World Trade Centre site in 2001, and he admitted he was grateful that he already had sessions with a therapist because it helped him to talk through his feelings after a week working to find survivors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy