Gundy Says Trace Ford, Logan Carter Out for ‘A While’
STILLWATER — The Cowboys will be missing some of their key cogs for an extended period of time. Oklahoma State defeated Missouri State 23-16 on Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium, doing so without quarterback Spencer Sanders, defensive end Trace Ford, Cowboy back Logan Carter, defensive tackle Israel Antwine, right guard Hunter Woodard and wide receiver Blaine Green. All six of those players were listed as starters on OSU’s first depth chart.pistolsfiringblog.com
