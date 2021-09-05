CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals odds, expert picks and prediction

By Andrew Reid
 5 days ago
The Chicago White Sox (79-57) and Kansas City Royals (60-75) wrap up a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze the lines around the White Sox vs. Royals odds with MLB picks and predictions.

White Sox RHP Dylan Cease (11-6, 3.82 ERA) makes his 28th start. He has a 1.22 WHIP, 3.5 BB/9 and 11.8 K/9 through 143 2/3 IP.

  • Has a 5.37 ERA across 13 road starts for the season but just a 3.00 ERA through three second-half road outings.
  • Is 1-0 with a 1.21 ERA and 1.03 WHIP over 22 1/3 IP spanning four starts against Kansas City this season.

Royals RHP Brady Singer (3-9, 4.87 ERA) makes his 24th start. He has a 1.60 WHIP, 4.0 BB/9 and 9.2 K/9 through 109 IP.

  • Owns a 6.17 ERA across five second-half starts but has settled down his last three outings and allowed just 4 earned runs over 17 2/3 IP.
  • Has been hampered by a .356 BABIP – the highest of any pitcher with at least 100 innings pitched.

White Sox at Royals odds, lines, picks and prediction

  • Money line: White Sox -175 (bet $175 to win $100) | Royals +140 (bet $100 to win $140)
  • Against the spread/ATS: White Sox -1.5 (-103) | Royals +1.5 (-117)
  • Over/Under: 8.5 (O: -122 | U: -102)

Prediction

White Sox 5, Royals 2

Money line (ML)

Singer has likely been a bit hard done by considering his unusually high BABIP. He possesses an xFIP, FIP and xERA all lower than his surface numbers, but he still doesn’t match up well against Cease, considering the platoon splits at the plate point the way of the White Sox as well.

Chicago ranks no worse than eighth in wRC+, wOBA and OPS against right-handed pitching while the Royals rank in the bottom four in each category.

There’s no reason to believe Cease’s season-long domination of the Royals comes to an end Sunday. Back the WHITE SOX (-175).

Run line/Against the spread (ATS)

The good news for those seeking value on the run line is that the White Sox bullpen has been on fire and should likely hold on to any lead it’s handed when Cease leaves the game.

White Sox relievers are second in SIERA and K-BB%, and third in xFIP over the last 14 days.

I’d prefer to see this in plus-money territory but it’s close enough that I’ll still get behind CHICAGO -1.5 (-103).

Over/Under (O/U)

Factoring in Cease’s numbers against Kansas City, Singer likely being a bit unlucky (and coming off three solid outings), two good bullpens and one team that doesn’t hit right-handed pitching well I’m going to look to the UNDER 8.5 (-102).

