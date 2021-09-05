CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonathan Loáisiga’s season in jeopardy after being sent to IL with rotator cuff strain

By Andrew Mearns
Pinstripe Alley
Cover picture for the articleReeling from a poorly-played loss to the lowly Orioles on Saturday, the Yankees were quickly dealt a serious blow to their bullpen on Sunday morning. The team announced that relief ace Jonathan Loáisiga was heading to the 10-day injured list with a right rotator cuff strain. He had a cortisone shot and won’t throw for 10 days, meaning that at this point in the season, the Yankees have to just cross their fingers and hope that he can return before October.

