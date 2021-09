Lookout Throwing Company really is one of my favorite places to go and have some fun. I mean, where else besides your backyard or the woods can you just throw axes around? I guess I haven't really tried it anywhere else.....but I would guess it tends to be frowned upon in most public areas. Have you been to Lookout's new location? It won't be long and they'll be celebrating their one-year mark over at the new Kent Plaza (next to Trempers Shopping Center in Missoula.)