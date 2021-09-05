CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils News & Notes: Niederreiter, Prospects Challenge & More

By Alex Chauvancy
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Jersey Devils have been quiet since signing Tomáš Tatar to a two-year deal in early August. But a recent NHL transaction should have them looking at the trade market once again. The Carolina Hurricanes are $1,523,618 over the salary cap ceiling after signing Jesperi Kotkaniemi to a one-year, $6.1 million offer sheet. They’ll have to clear cap space, and Nino Niederreiter could potentially be a cap casualty.

