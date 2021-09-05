Mistakes: You’ll make a few

Do you end up with squat tulips, daffodils which don’t flower, and damaged or disappointing spring bulbs after planting them out in autumn?Bulb specialist Chris Ireland-Jones, owner of Avon Bulbs (avonbulbs.co.uk), runs through the common mistakes you could be making, and how to correct them…Mistake 1: Lack of preparationIreland-Jones asks: “Are you choosing the right spot for the bulbs you’ve bought and have you researched whether this is ideal territory for them? There’s nothing worse than trying to fight nature. Quite often, people are planting tulips in too much shade or woodland bulbs in full sun.”Solution: Find the right bulb...