Serve It Up In A Severed Head Tiki Mug This Halloween Season
From the land of the rising sun comes the “Severed Lady Head” tiki mug! These charmingly gruesome pieces of drinkware are a collaboration between artist Rockin’ Jelly Bean and Mad Sculptures, and are available in both “Soil Red” and “Ash Grey” colourways. The mugs stand at a height of 140 mm and a width of 120 mm, allowing just the perfect amount of space for one’s favorite beverage. These mugs are made in Japan and sold only at The Erostika Online Shop for roughly $88 USD.rue-morgue.com
