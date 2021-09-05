Serve It Up In A Severed Head Tiki Mug This Halloween Season

Into The Pit is something that gamers don’t really see every day. It is a retro-shooter that reminds more seasoned gamers of titles like Hexen and Heretic. First-person shooters may be a dime a dozen these days, but none have any that consists of merely magic. Into The Pit is a rogue-like shooter that involves blasting away enemies with elemental powers. Gamescom 2021 dropped a trailer and it showcased raw gameplay without delving into much into the story. A family of mystical lore hunters is summoned into a village that’s riddled with dark magic. A family member named Luridia went missing and the protagonists went in to discover what happened. During their investigation, they must go into the village, rescue the survivors and eliminate the demonic forces while trying to find Luridia. It’s a fairly basic story, but that is all that is needed for something of this caliber.