CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Verstappen’s like royalty as Dutch king watches home win

By JEROME PUGMIRE
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DoNjv_0bnQjnGv00
1 of 9

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands (AP) — Wearing the Dutch national flag like a cape, Max Verstappen felt like royalty as he stood atop the podium at his home race.

He treated his fans — including King Willem-Alexander — to a superb win at the Netherlands Grand Prix on Sunday to wrestle back the lead from Lewis Hamilton, who finished second ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

“Incredible feeling, of course, to win in front of the fans, because the king was watching with the royal family,” Verstappen said. “Just an amazing day.”

After 13 races of a thrilling Formula One title fight, the Red Bull driver is three points ahead of Hamilton, who seeks a record eighth F1 title to move one ahead of Michael Schumacher and stand alone among F1 greats.

Verstappen is chasing his first F1 crown and will take some stopping, considering he leads Hamilton 7-4 for wins and 7-3 in pole positions.

The only thing missing from Verstappen’s 17th career win was a bonus point for fastest lap, which went to Hamilton.

Verstappen’s winning margin of 21 seconds over Hamilton was exaggerated because the British driver had to pit again to wrestle back that point from Bottas. A rare blip by Mercedes saw Bottas told to abort his bid for fastest lap, but it was too late and forced Hamilton to retrieve it.

After the race, a jubilant Verstappen grabbed a Dutch flag and lifted it high toward his adoring supporters as they celebrated together.

“The expectations were high and it’s never easy to fulfil that,” Verstappen said. “But I’m so happy to win here and to take the lead as well in the championship. It’s just an amazing day with the whole crowd.”

Verstappen’s devoted home fans turned the stands by the seaside town into an orange sea of bodies. Orange flares were lit, and feet were stamped as Verstappen turned to the crowd with a clenched fist after a clinical drive.

AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly placed fourth ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Alpine driver Fernando Alonso.

Verstappen started from pole position for the sixth time in the past seven races, courtesy of a brilliant qualifying session.

Hamilton and Bottas were just behind, but Verstappen zoomed clear of them on the speedy 4.3-kilometer (2.7-mile) Zandvoort with its high-banking corners.

“The start was very important, I think we did that well,” he said. “Mercedes tried to make it difficult for us, but we countered them all the time really well.”

Team principal Christian Horner called Verstappen’s drive “epic” and hugged team engineers and mechanics in the paddock.

With Red Bull having more pace, Mercedes exerted pressure with strategy.

Hamilton changed tires on Lap 21, with Red Bull covering that move by bringing Verstappen in straight away. He came out about 2 seconds ahead of Hamilton, leaving Bottas in the lead.

“It’s going to be critical to catch and pass (Bottas),” the Red Bull team told Verstappen on the radio.

They roared when Verstappen overtook Bottas on Lap 31, with Hamilton passing Bottas to move 1.5 seconds behind Verstappen at the halfway point.

Mercedes brought Hamilton in for a second tire change on Lap 40 in a bid to undercut Red Bull. It didn’t work, as Red Bull’s slick stop one lap later put Verstappen 3 seconds ahead.

“Doesn’t seem to be an advantage, (Red Bull) called our bluff,” a frustrated Hamilton said. “They’re just so fast.”

Hamilton disagreed with a team order on Lap 55 to preserve the tires rather than risk damaging them by chasing too hard.

“What, and don’t race?” asked Hamilton, who got the go-ahead to continue.

But he couldn’t get close enough to attack Verstappen, who coasted home to rapturous celebrations from his Orange Army.

He will look to carry his momentum into the Italian GP at Monza next weekend, where Hamilton again seeks a record-extending 100th win after being thwarted for three races since winning the British GP.

The seven-time F1 champion was in a gracious mood.

“What a race, what a crowd. It’s been an amazing weekend,” said Hamilton, who was applauded having been jeered by Vertappen’s fans in previous races. “Max did an incredible job so a huge congratulations to him. I gave it absolutely everything.”

He leaves the Zandvoort track with fond memories.

“The last lap was one of the best parts of the race for me,” Hamilton added. “This is now one of my favorite tracks.”

Even better than Silverstone?

“I mean, the British one is naturally my favorite,” Hamilton said. “Where I think this track is probably better than Silverstone is that at Silverstone the grandstands are so far away. You need binoculars, but here they are right on the track.”

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

565K+
Followers
310K+
Post
266M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pierre Gasly
Person
Christian Horner
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Fernando Alonso
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Valtteri Bottas
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
King Willem Alexander
Person
Michael Schumacher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dutch#Ap#Mercedes#F1#British#Alphatauri#Red Bull#Orange Army#Italian#Monza
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Royals
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Ferrari
Related
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Dutch GP: Verstappen takes dominant win from Hamilton

The only major threat to Verstappen's race arrived after his first pitstop when he resumed behind Valtteri Bottas, but the Mercedes driver was soon cleared with the aid of DRS. As Hamilton worked around an alternative strategy, which put him on the quicker medium tyres but for a lengthy stint,...
MotorsportsBBC

Dutch Grand Prix: Max Verstappen takes pole position at home race

Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to pole position at the Dutch Grand Prix by just 0.038 seconds, sending his devoted home fans wild. The Red Bull driver had appeared in control throughout qualifying but Hamilton improved on his final lap to miss out by the narrowest of margins. The second...
Motorsportsviewpointsonline.org

Verstappen wins Dutch Grand Prix, leads Championship

Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen cruised to victory in the Dutch Grand Prix Sep. 5, taking the lead in the championship over Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton by three points. Red Bull trails behind Mercedes in the constructors’ championship despite this victory and Sergio Perez’s eighth place finish after starting in the pit lane.
MotorsportsESPN

Max Verstappen's Dutch GP victory exposed potential weaknesses at Mercedes

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands -- The air was thick with orange smoke and a techno beat as Max Verstappen completed his victory lap at Zandvoort. The three-day party on the Dutch coast, which got underway the moment the first car left the pits on Friday morning, had reached its climax, with 70,000 people celebrating the first Dutch home victory in Formula One.
MotorsportsMetro International

Motor racing-Russell to join Hamilton at Mercedes in all-British lineup

LONDON (Reuters) – George Russell will replace Valtteri Bottas and race for Mercedes next season in an all-British line-up with seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton, the Formula One team said on Tuesday. The news was entirely expected and effectively confirmed when Bottas, 32, announced on Monday his switch to...
Motorsportsmotorsportmagazine.com

Alex Albon can thrive away from Red Bull poisoned chalice — MPH

The recent recruitment of Alex Albon to Williams as George Russell’s 2022 replacement is great news for a driver whose initial promise was brought up short when he was paired with Max Verstappen at Red Bull. He was still only part-way through his rookie season when he got given maybe the toughest gig in F1 – both a brilliant opportunity and a poisoned chalice.
Motorsportsmotorsportmagazine.com

F1 Fantasy: Tips and predictions for 2021 Italian Grand Prix

The second Sprint Qualifying of the season means that your choices for the Italian Grand Prix have Mega Driver implications; who should be going in your teams this weekend?. There’s been confirmation from Max Verstappen that the team don’t intend to take an engine penalty for this weekend despite knowing they have to at some point before the end of the season, so the Dutchman may be a viable option for your MD chip.
Motorsportsracer.com

Hamilton tops opening Italian GP practice

Lewis Hamilton set the quickest time in first practice at the Italian Grand Prix before qualifying later today for Saturday’s sprint. The Mercedes driver’s best time of 1m20.926s was 0.452s better than title rival Max Verstappen’s fastest time despite the Briton using the medium tire to the Dutchman’s softs. Teammate...
MotorsportsPosted by
The Independent

Dutch Grand Prix: Five things we learned as Max Verstappen beats Lewis Hamilton again

Max Verstappen took a thrilling victory in front of a fervent home crowd at the Dutch Grand Prix as the Red Bull driver held off Lewis Hamilton to win at Zandvoort.The 23-year-old now leads the drivers’ championship by four points after winning his seventh race of the season, despite having to face off against both Mercedes cars on his own out front.This was F1’s first race weekend in the Netherlands since 1985 and it was not just at the top of the standings that fascinating storylines unfolded further.Verstappen doesn’t need any help to beat MercedesSergio Perez rallied to a decent...
MotorsportsThe Independent

Italian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton sets first practice pace at Monza

Lewis Hamilton laid down a dominant marker in first practice for the Italian Grand Prix.The seven-time world champion finished four tenths clear of title rival Max Verstappen, with Valtteri Bottas third in the other Mercedes.Hamilton heads into the 14th round of the campaign here in Monza trailing Verstappen by three points.Formula One will stage its second sprint race on Saturday, with qualifying brought forward to Friday evening. It means the opening one-hour running here will count as the sole action before the grid is determined, and Hamilton, who last won at the British Grand Prix almost two months ago, holds the early advantage.The so-called Temple of Speed suits the grunt in the back of Hamilton’s Mercedes, with Verstappen trailing by almost half-a-second. Hamilton also set his best time on the slower medium tyre compound.Bottas, who will be replaced by George Russell at the Silver Arrows next year, ended the session 0.525 sec adrift of Hamilton. Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll took fourth with Pierre Gasly, last year’s surprise winner fifth for AlphaTauri, and Sebastian Vettel sixth.British driver Lando Norris briefly took second place but his speediest lap was deleted for exceeding track limits. Qualifying takes place at 1700BST.

Comments / 0

Community Policy